AAA Wants Kenny Omega For Two Shows This Year As Mega Champion

Kenny Omega defeated Rey Fenix last Saturday at AAA Heroes Inmortales in Orizaba, Veracruz to win the mega heavyweight championship. The match and title win was acknowledged by AEW on Dynamite this week. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AAA has always liked the idea of putting their title on a star with name value in America. Jeff Jarrett was the champion before Fenix and Alberto El Patron previously held the title (after he had been a star in America). Johnny Mundo is also a former champion.

Their current plans for Omega are not definite, but they want him to appear on their planned baseball stadium show in Monterrey on December 1 (if plans go through) and their Guerra de Titanes show on December 14.