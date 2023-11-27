AAA x Impact UltraClash Taping Results (SPOILERS)

Impact Wrestling and AAA taped another edition of Ultraclash yesterday at the ShowCenter Complex at San Pedro Garza García, Nuevo León, Mexico. Matches will air on episodes of Impact on AXS & AAA TV. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Bebote Valdez, Granada & Mafioso def. Epydemius, The Mummy & Ultra.

* Chris Sabin & Trinity def. Chik Tormenta & Dinamico.

* AAA World Tag Team Championship Match: NGD (Forastero & Sanson) (c) def. Arez & Frankie Kazarian.

* Jordynne Grace & Sexy Star defeat Deonna Purrazzo & Maravilla.

* Triple Threat Match: Myzteziz Jr. def. Eddie Edwards & Latigo.

* Laredo Kid & Tommy Dreamer def. Brian Myers & Taurus.

* Moose & Toxin def. Josh Alexander & Octagon Jr..

* The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) & El Hijo del Vikingo def. Los Vipers (Latigo & Toxin) & Trey Miguel

Damos inicio a lo que pinta será una gran noche desde Monterrey. 🤠

El talento de @IMPACTWRESTLING y #AAA juntos en esta noche. 🔥

¿Estás listo? 😎 pic.twitter.com/wVxHOxoEld — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) November 27, 2023

El Poder Femenino de @IMPACTWRESTLING y #AAA ya se vive en #ShowCenter. 😎🔥

Etiquétanos en tus fotos desde ahí. 😃 pic.twitter.com/7UOcxRh3BI — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) November 27, 2023