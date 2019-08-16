AAA’s New York PPV Moved From Madison Square Garden, First Matches Announced In Press Release

AAA has officially announced that they are moving their ‘Invading NY’ event into the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, which is a smaller facility adjacent to the Garden itself. The venue seats around 5,000 fans. PWinsider reports the decision was quietly made two weeks ago after a meeting between executives from AAA and MSG. Two matches have also been announced: Taya Valkyrie vs. Tessa Blanchard for the Reina de Reinas title and Blue Demon Jr. vs Dr. Wagner Jr. in a Mask vs. Hair match. Here’s a press release:

LUCHA LIBRE AAA WORLDWIDE ANNOUNCES KEY SUPERSTAR MATCH-UPS FOR “INVADING NY” EVENT SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 15 AT 6 PM

WORLD’S LEADING MEXICAN WRESTLERS TO APPEAR IN THE HULU THEATER AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ON EVE OF MEXICAN INDEPENDENCE DAY

(New York, NY) August 16, 2019 – – The world’s premier Mexican pro wrestling organization, Lucha Libre AAA, has announced the key match-ups featuring the renowned superstar wrestlers, or luchadores, scheduled to appear at their “Invading NY” event in the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on the eve of Mexican Independence Day, Sunday, September 15th, at 6 p.m.

Many of the match ups follow up on storylines started at Triplemania XXVII on August 3rd in Mexico City which featured popular luchadores La Parka, Blue Demon Jr, Dr. Wagner Jr, Pentagón Jr., Fénix, Psycho Clown, Texano Jr., Taurus, and others.

These match-ups will also continue at the “Invading LA” event scheduled for Sunday, October 13, 6 p.m. at the Forum in Los Angeles.

The key match-ups scheduled for “Invading NY” include the popular Reina de Reinas (Queen of the Queens) Championship between the current reigning champion, Tessa who defends her title against former champion, Taya. Another is a grudge match featuring two AAA legends, Blue Demon Jr. vs. Dr. Wagner Jr. The two will face off to see if Blue Demon Jr successfully retains his mask, or if Dr. Wagner Jr. wins the bet to keep his hair.

“We are thrilled to bring the most popular Lucha Libre legends to fans in the Hulu Theater at MSG,” said Dorian Roldán, Director General of Lucha Libre AAA. The New York event has moved to the more intimate Hulu Theater at MSG from the main arena. Roldán added, “We want to ensure the quality of the experience for our New York area fans and the Hulu Theater offers the kind of setting in keeping with many AAA extravaganzas. Every seat is up close to the action and less than 177 feet from the ring, so our fans will have the kind of exciting, personal experience they expect from AAA.” Current ticket holders for “Invading NY” will be guaranteed a new seat assignment of equal or greater value than the seat they already purchased.

Tickets are now on sale for both the New York and the Los Angeles events and may be purchased at the box offices or online in Spanish or English at www.luchalibreaaausa.com, or at ticketmaster.com, or msg.com.

Both events will be available live PPV worldwide on FITE through streamed video on demand via iOS, Android mobile, Apple TV, Android TV, ROKU, and Amazon Fire, or from all cable and satellite TV providers on pay-per-view.