AAW Epic: The 15 Year Anniversary Show Results 4.12.19: MFJ, LAX, Darby Allin in Action
– AAW held its 15th anniversary show last night in Merrionette Park. Below are some results from the show, courtesy of Fightful.
* Five-Way Scramble
Ace Romero def. Clayton Gainz, Jimmy Jacobs, PACO and Steve Manders
* David Starr def. Adam Brooks
* Three-Way Match
Kimber Lee def. Kris Statlander and Shazza McKenzie
* AR Fox & Myron Reed def. Dezmond Xavier & Matt Cross
* Mance Warner def. Jackson
* AAW Tag Team Championships
L.A.X. (Santana & Ortiz) (c) def. Gringo Loco & Pentagon Jr.
* Jacob Fatu (w/ Armando Alejandro Estrada) def. Larry D
* Darby Allin def. Sammy Guevara
* AAW Heritage Championship
MJF def. DJ Z (c)
* Jessicka Havok & The Besties In The World (Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett) def. WRSTLING (Curt Stallion, Eddie Kingston & Jake Something)
The winner of the ninth match of #AAWEPIC…AND NEW AAW HERITAGE CHAMPION defeating @IAmDJZ – Maxwell Jacob Friedman / @The_MJF! pic.twitter.com/ipjljlVP9S
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) April 13, 2019
In the fifth match of #AAWEPIC @ManceWarner makes short work of the newcomer Jackson before calling out @JimmyJacobsX to engage in an all out brawl around @BourbonSt115! pic.twitter.com/yPALSF5Dbe
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) April 13, 2019
AAW owner @aawdannydaniels addresses the crowd at #AAWEPIC before the show and thanks them for 15 amazing years of AAW PRO WRESTLING! pic.twitter.com/Jo7bLO5YEP
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) April 13, 2019
