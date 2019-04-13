wrestling / News

AAW Epic: The 15 Year Anniversary Show Results 4.12.19: MFJ, LAX, Darby Allin in Action

April 13, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AAW

– AAW held its 15th anniversary show last night in Merrionette Park. Below are some results from the show, courtesy of Fightful.

* Five-Way Scramble
Ace Romero def. Clayton Gainz, Jimmy Jacobs, PACO and Steve Manders

* David Starr def. Adam Brooks

* Three-Way Match
Kimber Lee def. Kris Statlander and Shazza McKenzie

* AR Fox & Myron Reed def. Dezmond Xavier & Matt Cross

* Mance Warner def. Jackson

* AAW Tag Team Championships
L.A.X. (Santana & Ortiz) (c) def. Gringo Loco & Pentagon Jr.

* Jacob Fatu (w/ Armando Alejandro Estrada) def. Larry D

* Darby Allin def. Sammy Guevara

* AAW Heritage Championship
MJF def. DJ Z (c)

* Jessicka Havok & The Besties In The World (Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett) def. WRSTLING (Curt Stallion, Eddie Kingston & Jake Something)

