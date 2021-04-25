wrestling / News

AAW Alive #7 Results: Fred Yehi vs. Matthew Justice, More

April 25, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AAW

AAW’s latest Alive show took place on Saturday night #7 event on Saturday, featuring a main event of Fred Yehi vs. Matthew Justice and more. You can see the full results below, per Fightful:

* Ace Perry (w/ Xavier Walker) def. Jake Lander

* Skye Blue def. Katie Arquette

* Mat Fitchett def. Thomas Shire

* Schaff def. Davey Vega

* AAW Heritage Championship: Myron Reed (c) def. Brayden Lee. Hakim Zane confronted Reed after the match.

* Two-Out-Of-Three Falls: Hyan def. Skye Blue

* Fred Yehi def. Matthew Justice

