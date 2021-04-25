wrestling / News
AAW Alive #7 Results: Fred Yehi vs. Matthew Justice, More
AAW’s latest Alive show took place on Saturday night #7 event on Saturday, featuring a main event of Fred Yehi vs. Matthew Justice and more. You can see the full results below, per Fightful:
* Ace Perry (w/ Xavier Walker) def. Jake Lander
* Skye Blue def. Katie Arquette
* Mat Fitchett def. Thomas Shire
* Schaff def. Davey Vega
* AAW Heritage Championship: Myron Reed (c) def. Brayden Lee. Hakim Zane confronted Reed after the match.
The reason I’m here, @BraydenxLee vs @TheBadReed #AAWALIVE pic.twitter.com/HuyVFwi1ed
— Ryan Rooney (@VivaLaRooney) April 25, 2021
After his hard fought title defense at #AAWALIVE VII, Myron Reed was interrupted by the FORMER AAW Heritage Champion Hakim Zane!@TheBadReed @HakimZane
📺: https://t.co/twGgbrO6Se pic.twitter.com/wLa1efGJVG
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) April 25, 2021
* Two-Out-Of-Three Falls: Hyan def. Skye Blue
In the sixth match of #AAWALIVE VII Hyan defeats Skye Blue in a best 2 out of 3 falls match!@_thehyan @Skyebyee
📺: https://t.co/twGgbrO6Se pic.twitter.com/JffuO9fYMg
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) April 25, 2021
* Fred Yehi def. Matthew Justice
In the main event of #AAWALIVE VII, Fred Yehi defeats Matthew Justice in one of the most brutal matches in AAW History!@fredyehi @ThrashJustice
📺: https://t.co/twGgbrO6Se pic.twitter.com/Vama3hdZv0
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) April 25, 2021
