AAW Alive #7 Results: Fred Yehi vs. Matthew Justice, More

AAW’s latest Alive show took place on Saturday night #7 event on Saturday, featuring a main event of Fred Yehi vs. Matthew Justice and more. You can see the full results below, per Fightful:

* Ace Perry (w/ Xavier Walker) def. Jake Lander

* Skye Blue def. Katie Arquette

* Mat Fitchett def. Thomas Shire

* Schaff def. Davey Vega

* AAW Heritage Championship: Myron Reed (c) def. Brayden Lee. Hakim Zane confronted Reed after the match.

After his hard fought title defense at #AAWALIVE VII, Myron Reed was interrupted by the FORMER AAW Heritage Champion Hakim Zane!@TheBadReed @HakimZane 📺: https://t.co/twGgbrO6Se pic.twitter.com/wLa1efGJVG — AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) April 25, 2021

* Two-Out-Of-Three Falls: Hyan def. Skye Blue

In the sixth match of #AAWALIVE VII Hyan defeats Skye Blue in a best 2 out of 3 falls match!@_thehyan @Skyebyee 📺: https://t.co/twGgbrO6Se pic.twitter.com/JffuO9fYMg — AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) April 25, 2021

* Fred Yehi def. Matthew Justice