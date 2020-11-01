wrestling / News
AAW Alive Quick Results 10.29.20: Mance Warner, Ace Austin, Madman Fulton in Action
– AAW returned with another alive event on Thursday, October 29. The event was held at 115 Bourbon Street in Merrionette Park, Illinois. Below are some results, courtesy of PWPonderings.com.
* Ace Romero beat Travis Titan, Kody Lane and Brayden Lee.
* Skye Blue beat Sierra.
* Manders beat Ace Perry.
* ACH vs. Fred Yehi ended in a time limit draw.
* Matt Justice beat Jake Crist.
* Blake Christian got the victory over Stephen Wolf.
* AAW Tag Team Championship Match: Ace Austin and Madman Fulton (c) beat Angel Dorado and Gringo Loco to retain the AAW Tag Team Championships.
* Hakim Zane and Karam got the win over Mance Warner and Jake Something.
The AAW Heritage Champion Hakim Zane & Karam stood tall as the Hustle and Muscle pulled off a huge victory over AAW Heavyweight Champion Mance Warner & Jake Something.
What does this mean as we head to November 12th?#AAWALIVE
📸: @cameraguygimmik https://t.co/ens4GqZYRZ pic.twitter.com/4eRBB9OO3h
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) October 30, 2020
This is professional wrestling.
This IS professional wrestling the way it was meant to be.#ACH and @fredyehi put it all on the line at ALIVE and you can get the replay NOW only on @FiteTV
$12.99
Purchase here: https://t.co/ens4GqIo0r#AAWALIVE
Video: @ThePolishRob pic.twitter.com/BdDTSnyiD6
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) October 31, 2020
