AAW Alive Quick Results 10.29.20: Mance Warner, Ace Austin, Madman Fulton in Action

– AAW returned with another alive event on Thursday, October 29. The event was held at 115 Bourbon Street in Merrionette Park, Illinois. Below are some results, courtesy of PWPonderings.com.

* Ace Romero beat Travis Titan, Kody Lane and Brayden Lee.

* Skye Blue beat Sierra.

* Manders beat Ace Perry.

* ACH vs. Fred Yehi ended in a time limit draw.

* Matt Justice beat Jake Crist.

* Blake Christian got the victory over Stephen Wolf.

* AAW Tag Team Championship Match: Ace Austin and Madman Fulton (c) beat Angel Dorado and Gringo Loco to retain the AAW Tag Team Championships.

* Hakim Zane and Karam got the win over Mance Warner and Jake Something.

The AAW Heritage Champion Hakim Zane & Karam stood tall as the Hustle and Muscle pulled off a huge victory over AAW Heavyweight Champion Mance Warner & Jake Something. What does this mean as we head to November 12th?#AAWALIVE 📸: @cameraguygimmik https://t.co/ens4GqZYRZ pic.twitter.com/4eRBB9OO3h — AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) October 30, 2020