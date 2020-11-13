wrestling / News

AAW Alive Results 11.12.20: Mance Warner vs. Hakim Zane For AAW Heavyweight Title

November 13, 2020 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Mance Warner MLW Pulp Fusion

AAW held its latest AAW Alive show on Thursday, with Mance Warner defending the AAW Heavyweight Championship against Hakim Zane in the main event. Here are the results, per Fightful:

*Ace Perry defeated Brayden Lee

*Myron Reed defeated Tre Lamar

*Christi Jaynes & Skye Blue defeated Hyan & Sierra

*Fred Yehi defeated Jake Something

*AAW Tag Team Championships (2 Out Of 3 Falls): Ace Austin & Madman Fulton (c) defeated Besties in the World (Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett)

*Karam defeated Gyasi

*Stephen Wolf defeated Trey Miguel

*Bear Country (Bear Boulder & Bear Bronson) defeated Ace Romero & Larry D

*AAW Heavyweight Championship: Mance Warner defeated Hakim Zane

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AAW, Blake Lovell

More Stories

loading