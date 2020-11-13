wrestling / News
AAW Alive Results 11.12.20: Mance Warner vs. Hakim Zane For AAW Heavyweight Title
AAW held its latest AAW Alive show on Thursday, with Mance Warner defending the AAW Heavyweight Championship against Hakim Zane in the main event. Here are the results, per Fightful:
*Ace Perry defeated Brayden Lee
*Myron Reed defeated Tre Lamar
*Christi Jaynes & Skye Blue defeated Hyan & Sierra
*Fred Yehi defeated Jake Something
*AAW Tag Team Championships (2 Out Of 3 Falls): Ace Austin & Madman Fulton (c) defeated Besties in the World (Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett)
*Karam defeated Gyasi
*Stephen Wolf defeated Trey Miguel
*Bear Country (Bear Boulder & Bear Bronson) defeated Ace Romero & Larry D
*AAW Heavyweight Championship: Mance Warner defeated Hakim Zane
.@_thehyan @Skyebyee #aawalive https://t.co/Dr1vwY7GwL pic.twitter.com/MF8Rr6eDAk
— Irwinator (@JIrwinNXTFan) November 13, 2020
Catching up on #AAWALIVE and this is a great start with @TheBadReed and @TreLaMar_ pic.twitter.com/fnVLQCfcxF
— 🎬Tiffany Merryhill, holiday seasoned🍽️🦃 (@ThatRoseTattoo) November 13, 2020
Nice to see @JakeSomething_ show up to watch the main event up close #AAWALIVE @HakimZane @ManceWarner pic.twitter.com/Up6AKbIxI8
— 🎬Tiffany Merryhill, holiday seasoned🍽️🦃 (@ThatRoseTattoo) November 13, 2020
Superplex from the top rope!#AAWALIVE @HakimZane @ManceWarner pic.twitter.com/x0Wi16f2CI
— 🎬Tiffany Merryhill, holiday seasoned🍽️🦃 (@ThatRoseTattoo) November 13, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Details on WWE Contracts Signed by Former EVOLVE Wrestlers
- Mustafa Ali Addresses His Name Previously Being Shortened to ‘Ali’ by WWE
- Lio Rush Says Vince McMahon Was His Best Friend When He Was On RAW
- Arn Anderson On WCW Bringing In Bret Hart, The Road Warriors’ Legacy, How WWE Plans Royal Rumble Match