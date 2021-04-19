wrestling / News

AAW Alive Results: Myron Reed Wins AAW Heritage Championship

April 19, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AAW Alive

AAW held their latest Alive event on Saturday, April 17, from Galli Arena in Villa Park, Illinois, which streamed on Twitch. You can find full results below, via Fightful:

– Allie Katch (w/ John E. Bravo) def. Heather Reckless

– Russ Jones (w/ Chuck Smooth) def. La Sociedad Boricua (Alex Rico & Rico De La Vega)

– Ace Austin def. Jake Crist

– AAW Heritage Championship: Myron Reed def. Hakim Zane (c) to win the title

