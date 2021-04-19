wrestling / News
AAW Alive Results: Myron Reed Wins AAW Heritage Championship
AAW held their latest Alive event on Saturday, April 17, from Galli Arena in Villa Park, Illinois, which streamed on Twitch. You can find full results below, via Fightful:
– Allie Katch (w/ John E. Bravo) def. Heather Reckless
– Russ Jones (w/ Chuck Smooth) def. La Sociedad Boricua (Alex Rico & Rico De La Vega)
– Ace Austin def. Jake Crist
– AAW Heritage Championship: Myron Reed def. Hakim Zane (c) to win the title
In the main event of #AAWALIVE VI, Myron Reed defeats Hakim Zane to become the NEW AAW Heritage Champion!@TheBadReed @HakimZane https://t.co/twGgbrwvtE
📸: @cameraguygimmik pic.twitter.com/nTKlbnxmNc
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) April 18, 2021
In the third match of #AAWALIVE VI, one-half of the AAW Tag Team Champions Ace Austin defeated Jake Crist in what is already being called an all-time AAW classic!@The_Ace_Austin @TheJakeCrist https://t.co/twGgbrwvtE
📸: @cameraguygimmik pic.twitter.com/IqFgZI8jMx
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) April 18, 2021
Russ Jones made his return to AAW in a HUGE way as he defeated Axel Rico and Rico de la Vega in a 2-on-1 handicap match at #AAWALIVE VI!@NewAgeRampage @Realricodlv @AxelRRRRico1https://t.co/twGgbrwvtE
📸: @cameraguygimmik pic.twitter.com/chFARVHzy6
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) April 18, 2021
John E. Bravo has announced that Allie Katch is now under his management and she defeated Heather Reckless who was making her AAW debut in the opening contest of #AAWALIVE VI!@meowdyxyall @Heatherecklesshttps://t.co/twGgbrwvtE
📸: @cameraguygimmik pic.twitter.com/2p2FS8JS6i
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) April 17, 2021
