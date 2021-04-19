AAW Alive Results: Myron Reed Wins AAW Heritage Championship

AAW held their latest Alive event on Saturday, April 17, from Galli Arena in Villa Park, Illinois, which streamed on Twitch. You can find full results below, via Fightful:

– Allie Katch (w/ John E. Bravo) def. Heather Reckless

– Russ Jones (w/ Chuck Smooth) def. La Sociedad Boricua (Alex Rico & Rico De La Vega)

– Ace Austin def. Jake Crist

– AAW Heritage Championship: Myron Reed def. Hakim Zane (c) to win the title

In the third match of #AAWALIVE VI, one-half of the AAW Tag Team Champions Ace Austin defeated Jake Crist in what is already being called an all-time AAW classic!@The_Ace_Austin @TheJakeCrist https://t.co/twGgbrwvtE 📸: @cameraguygimmik pic.twitter.com/IqFgZI8jMx — AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) April 18, 2021

Russ Jones made his return to AAW in a HUGE way as he defeated Axel Rico and Rico de la Vega in a 2-on-1 handicap match at #AAWALIVE VI!@NewAgeRampage @Realricodlv @AxelRRRRico1https://t.co/twGgbrwvtE 📸: @cameraguygimmik pic.twitter.com/chFARVHzy6 — AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) April 18, 2021