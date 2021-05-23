AAW Alive Results 5.22.21: Tag Team Titles Change Hands, More

AAW’s latest Alive show took place on Saturday and saw a title change plus more. You can see results from the show, which aired on Twitch from Villa Park, Illinois, below per Fightful:

* Ace Perry def. Brayden Lee

* Frontman Jah def. Ren Jones

* Skye Blue def. Sierra

* Russ Jones (w/ Chuck Smooth) def. Joey Avalon

* Davey Vega (w/ John E. Bravo) def. Travis Titan

* AAW Tag Team Championships: The Second Gear Crew (1 Called Manders & Matthew Justice) def. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton (c) to win the title.