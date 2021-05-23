wrestling / News
AAW Alive Results 5.22.21: Tag Team Titles Change Hands, More
AAW’s latest Alive show took place on Saturday and saw a title change plus more. You can see results from the show, which aired on Twitch from Villa Park, Illinois, below per Fightful:
* Ace Perry def. Brayden Lee
* Frontman Jah def. Ren Jones
Right now on #AAWLIVE on @Twitch is @renjones824 vs @FRONTMANJAH https://t.co/00xSMcfcQP pic.twitter.com/LM4GDjBgr7
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) May 23, 2021
* Skye Blue def. Sierra
* Russ Jones (w/ Chuck Smooth) def. Joey Avalon
* Davey Vega (w/ John E. Bravo) def. Travis Titan
Right now on #AAWALIVE @PandaBearVega with @JohnEBravo1st in his corner takes on @realtravistitan https://t.co/00xSMcfcQP pic.twitter.com/JxjoUuoRfl
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) May 23, 2021
.@PandaBearVega defeats @realtravistitan #AAWALIVE https://t.co/00xSMcfcQP pic.twitter.com/lFvRpdCWxR
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) May 23, 2021
* AAW Tag Team Championships: The Second Gear Crew (1 Called Manders & Matthew Justice) def. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton (c) to win the title.
AND NEW AAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS crowned at #AAWALIVE X – SGC: Manders & Matthew Justice!
👤: @1called_manders / @ThrashJustice
📸: @cameraguygimmik pic.twitter.com/RpKexFE2tY
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) May 23, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Rob Van Dam Explains Why He Thinks a Union Wouldn’t be Better for Wrestlers
- Backstage Notes on WWE Returning to Live Touring, What the Roster Was Told
- Chelsea Green On Wanting To Emulate Post-WWE Run After Cody Rhodes, Possible Reasons Why She Was Released
- Jim Ross On WWE’s Plan To Create Two Separate Brands After WCW Purchase, Buff Bagwell’s Run In WWE