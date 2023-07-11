wrestling / News

AAW Announces Never Say Die Details For This Weekend

July 11, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Image Source: AAW

AAW Pro Wrestling released the following announcement regarding their upcoming show:

This Saturday Night!!! Berwyn Eagles Club!!!

Reserved Seats Running Out

AAW Pro Wrestling
presents
Never Say Die

Saturday, July 15, 2023
Berwyn Eagles Club
6309 W 26th St
Berwyn, IL

7:30pm Bell Time
6:30pm ALIVE Taping
Doors Open 6:00pm

Front Row – $40
Second Row – $25
Third Row – $20
General Admission/Standing Room – $15

Tickets at aawpro.ticketleap.com

Featuring:

Pure Wrestling Rules: Robert Anthony vs. Mance Warner
Silas Young vs. Thrillbilly Silas Mason.

Plus:
AAW Heritage Champion: Davey Vega w/ Hartenbower & Logan
AAW Tag Team Champions: SCHAFF/Russ Jones
Gnarls Garvin
Sierra
Ren Jones
Heather Reckless
Isaiah Moore
Solomon Tupu
Conan Lycan
Joe Alonzo
Frontman Jah C
Calvin Tankman

More To Be Announced
Card Subject To Change

