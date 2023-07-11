AAW Announces Never Say Die Details For This Weekend

AAW Pro Wrestling released the following announcement regarding their upcoming show:

This Saturday Night!!! Berwyn Eagles Club!!! Reserved Seats Running Out AAW Pro Wrestling

presents

Never Say Die Saturday, July 15, 2023

Berwyn Eagles Club

6309 W 26th St

Berwyn, IL 7:30pm Bell Time

6:30pm ALIVE Taping

Doors Open 6:00pm Front Row – $40

Second Row – $25

Third Row – $20

General Admission/Standing Room – $15 Tickets at aawpro.ticketleap.com Featuring: Pure Wrestling Rules: Robert Anthony vs. Mance Warner

Silas Young vs. Thrillbilly Silas Mason. Plus:

AAW Heritage Champion: Davey Vega w/ Hartenbower & Logan

AAW Tag Team Champions: SCHAFF/Russ Jones

Gnarls Garvin

Sierra

Ren Jones

Heather Reckless

Isaiah Moore

Solomon Tupu

Conan Lycan

Joe Alonzo

Frontman Jah C

Calvin Tankman More To Be Announced

Card Subject To Change