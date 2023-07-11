wrestling / News
AAW Announces Never Say Die Details For This Weekend
AAW Pro Wrestling released the following announcement regarding their upcoming show:
This Saturday Night!!! Berwyn Eagles Club!!!
Reserved Seats Running Out
AAW Pro Wrestling
presents
Never Say Die
Saturday, July 15, 2023
Berwyn Eagles Club
6309 W 26th St
Berwyn, IL
7:30pm Bell Time
6:30pm ALIVE Taping
Doors Open 6:00pm
Front Row – $40
Second Row – $25
Third Row – $20
General Admission/Standing Room – $15
Tickets at aawpro.ticketleap.com
Featuring:
Pure Wrestling Rules: Robert Anthony vs. Mance Warner
Silas Young vs. Thrillbilly Silas Mason.
Plus:
AAW Heritage Champion: Davey Vega w/ Hartenbower & Logan
AAW Tag Team Champions: SCHAFF/Russ Jones
Gnarls Garvin
Sierra
Ren Jones
Heather Reckless
Isaiah Moore
Solomon Tupu
Conan Lycan
Joe Alonzo
Frontman Jah C
Calvin Tankman
More To Be Announced
Card Subject To Change
