AAW Championship Match Added To Impact Wrestling Emergence

Impact Wrestling has announced that an AAW Championship match has been added to next week’s Emergence event. The show takes place on August 12 at Cicero Stadium in Chicago. Mat Fitchett will defend against 1 Called Manders. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Impact World Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Alex Shelley

* Impact Knockouts Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Mia Yim

* Impact X Division Championship: Mike Bailey OR Rocky Romero (c) vs. Jack Evans

* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship: Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green

* AAW Heavyweight Championship: Mat Fitchett (c) vs. 1 Called Manders

* Honor No More vs. Bullet Club (if Honor No More loses, they must disband)

* Bandido vs. Rey Horus

* Violent By Design vs. KUSHIDA & Chris Sabin

* Steve Maclin vs. Sami Callihan