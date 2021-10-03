AAW Defining Moment Results: Sandman Appears, Women’s Title Match, More

AAW Defining Moment took place on Friday night in Merrionette Park, Illinois, featuring an appearance from the Sandman and more. You can see the full results below, per Fightful:

* Ace Perry def. Brayden Lee and Dante Leon and Jah C and Jake Lander and Karam

* Ren Jones def. Jigsaw

* AAW Heritage Championship Match: Hakim Zane def. Ace Austin and Myron Reed

* AAW Tag Team Championships Match: Jake Something & Stallion Rogers def. Larry D & Shane Mercer

* AAW Women’s Championship Match: Allysin Kay def. Christi Jaynes and Skye Blue. After the match, La Sociedad Boricua (Axel Rico & Rico de la Vega) attacked Christi Jaynes. The Sandman came out and beat up both members of La Sociedad Boricua.

EXIT LIGHT, ENTER NIGHT! The legendary ECW original, The Sandman had the beer flowing and Singapore Canes swinging at #AAWDefining last night! Catch the replay on @FiteTV: https://t.co/vvUTwaSmmi 📸: @cameraguygimmik pic.twitter.com/pQGQ1qHrv9 — AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) October 2, 2021

* Aramis & Laredo Kid def. Arez & Gringo Loco

* Gnarls Garvin def. Sean Logan

* Russ Jones def. Gnarls Garvin

* Double Dog Collar & Chain Match: InFAMy (Joeasa & Robin Steele) def. The Second Gear Crew (1 Called Manders & Mance Warner)

* Fred Yehi & Josh Alexander def. Mat Fitchett & Schaff