AAW Defining Moments Results 9.28.19: Sami Callihan Takes on Josh Alexander, More
– AAW held its Defining Moment event on Saturday night in Chicago with Sami Callihan defending the AAW Heavyweight Championship in the main event. The results were, per PWInsider:
* Clayton Gainz defeated “Sabotage” Sean Higgins
* Airwolf defeated Jordan Oliver
* Kimber Lee defeated Allysin Kay
* Good Brother #3 defeated Matt Justice
* Fatal Four-Way AAW Heavyweight Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Ace Romero defeated Aco, Joey Lynch and Curt Stallion
* Myron Reed vs. Karam ends in a no contest
* Fatu defeated Darby Allin
* AAW Women’s Championship Match: Jessika Havok defeated Hawlee Cromwell to retain the title
* AAW Heritage Championship Match: Jake Something defeated David Starr to retain the title
* AAW Heavyweight Championship Match: Josh Alexander defeated Sami Callihan to win the title
This crowd is HYPED for the return of @TheProductDS! #AAWDEFINE pic.twitter.com/XuQhDPjW7L
— Doug Enriquez (@dougEwrestling) September 29, 2019
Just watched the most amazing thing. @FearHavok and @callmekrisstat vs @JimmyJacobsX and @TheJoshBriggs HOLY SHIT THIS WHOLE DAMN SHOW IS AMAZING #AAWDefine pic.twitter.com/BR9M9dxH7Y
— Ser Carrie of the Needle🧵 (@superkickstitch) September 29, 2019
Holy shit. @ThrashJustice and not @ManceWarner just had the most amazing match. @AAWPro #AAWDefine pic.twitter.com/59U1KEA55U
— Kaiter Tater (@SuffoKait) September 29, 2019
Please don’t die! #AAWDefine pic.twitter.com/1ZXgWkr7br
— Jeff (@JeffBartlett85) September 29, 2019
God damn. @ThrashJustice and not @ManceWarner fucked each other up. @AAWPro #AAWDefine pic.twitter.com/1DlJwEBRB7
— Kaiter Tater (@SuffoKait) September 29, 2019
It's official! @Walking_Weapon is the NEW @AAWPro Heavyweight Champion! #AAWDEFINE
📷 : @TheQumarZaman pic.twitter.com/EWUg78AIBl
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) September 29, 2019
