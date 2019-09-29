AAW Defining Moments Results 9.28.19: Sami Callihan Takes on Josh Alexander, More

– AAW held its Defining Moment event on Saturday night in Chicago with Sami Callihan defending the AAW Heavyweight Championship in the main event. The results were, per PWInsider:

* Clayton Gainz defeated “Sabotage” Sean Higgins

* Airwolf defeated Jordan Oliver

* Kimber Lee defeated Allysin Kay

* Good Brother #3 defeated Matt Justice

* Fatal Four-Way AAW Heavyweight Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Ace Romero defeated Aco, Joey Lynch and Curt Stallion

* Myron Reed vs. Karam ends in a no contest

* Fatu defeated Darby Allin

* AAW Women’s Championship Match: Jessika Havok defeated Hawlee Cromwell to retain the title

* AAW Heritage Championship Match: Jake Something defeated David Starr to retain the title

* AAW Heavyweight Championship Match: Josh Alexander defeated Sami Callihan to win the title