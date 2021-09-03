AAW Destination Chicago Results: Fred Yehi vs. Josh Alexander, More

AAW held their latest show in Destination Chicago on Thursday night, featuring Fred Yehi vs. Josh Alexander and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:

* Davey Vega (w/ John E. Bravo & Hartenbower) defeated Jake Lander

* Juice Robinson defeated 1 Called Manders

* AAW Tag Team Championship Match: Jake Something & Stallion Rogers defeated inFAMy (Robin Steele & Joeasa) (c)

* Call Your Shot Match: Hakim Zane defeated Rich Swann, Ace Perry, Frontman Jah-C & Schaff

* AAW Heritage Championship Match: Ace Austin defeated Myron Reed (c)

* AAW Heritage Championship Match: Hakim Zane (Cashing in ‘Call Your Shot’) defeated Ace Austin (c)

* Daniel Garcia defeated Davey Richards

* AAW Women’s Championship Match: Allysin Kay (c) defeated Jody Threat

Jody Threat gives Allysin Kay an amazing sequence of assault!

* Laredo Kid defeated Arez

* AAW Heavyweight Championship Match: Fred Yehi (c) vs. Josh Alexander ended in a 60-minute time limit draw.

Fred Yehi and Josh Alexander just went the distance for an UNREAL 60-minute time limit draw at #AAWCHICAGO!

This had to be seen to be believed!@fredyehi @Walking_Weapon

Order the replay on @FiteTV: https://t.co/O89OFRNTJG

— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) September 3, 2021