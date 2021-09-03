wrestling / News
AAW Destination Chicago Results: Fred Yehi vs. Josh Alexander, More
AAW held their latest show in Destination Chicago on Thursday night, featuring Fred Yehi vs. Josh Alexander and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:
* Davey Vega (w/ John E. Bravo & Hartenbower) defeated Jake Lander
* Juice Robinson defeated 1 Called Manders
* AAW Tag Team Championship Match: Jake Something & Stallion Rogers defeated inFAMy (Robin Steele & Joeasa) (c)
* Call Your Shot Match: Hakim Zane defeated Rich Swann, Ace Perry, Frontman Jah-C & Schaff
* AAW Heritage Championship Match: Ace Austin defeated Myron Reed (c)
* AAW Heritage Championship Match: Hakim Zane (Cashing in ‘Call Your Shot’) defeated Ace Austin (c)
* Daniel Garcia defeated Davey Richards
* AAW Women’s Championship Match: Allysin Kay (c) defeated Jody Threat
Jody Threat gives Allysin Kay an amazing sequence of assault! @JodyThreat @Sienna #AAWCHICAGO
Order now on @fite: https://t.co/O89OFRNTJG
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) September 3, 2021
* Laredo Kid defeated Arez
Laredo Kid hits the 450!!! @Laredokidpro1 @ArezStrange #AAWCHICAGO
Order now on @fite: https://t.co/O89OFRNTJG pic.twitter.com/XQdKGK55PL
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) September 3, 2021
* AAW Heavyweight Championship Match: Fred Yehi (c) vs. Josh Alexander ended in a 60-minute time limit draw.
Fred Yehi and Josh Alexander just went the distance for an UNREAL 60-minute time limit draw at #AAWCHICAGO!
This had to be seen to be believed!@fredyehi @Walking_Weapon
Order the replay on @FiteTV: https://t.co/O89OFRNTJG pic.twitter.com/iiKJ717VgA
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) September 3, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Meeting Held With WWE NXT Talent Regarding Rumors of Changes
- WWE, AEW, Wrestlers & More Issue Statements on Passing of Shannon ‘Daffney’ Spruill
- Kurt Angle Thinks Brock Lesnar’s Return Took Away Buzz From CM Punk in AEW
- Rumored Reason for PAC’s Absence From AEW All Out Said To Be Similar To Sasha Banks