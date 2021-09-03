wrestling / News

AAW Destination Chicago Results: Fred Yehi vs. Josh Alexander, More

September 3, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AAW Destination Chicago

AAW held their latest show in Destination Chicago on Thursday night, featuring Fred Yehi vs. Josh Alexander and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:

* Davey Vega (w/ John E. Bravo & Hartenbower) defeated Jake Lander

* Juice Robinson defeated 1 Called Manders

* AAW Tag Team Championship Match: Jake Something & Stallion Rogers defeated inFAMy (Robin Steele & Joeasa) (c)

* Call Your Shot Match: Hakim Zane defeated Rich Swann, Ace Perry, Frontman Jah-C & Schaff

* AAW Heritage Championship Match: Ace Austin defeated Myron Reed (c)

* AAW Heritage Championship Match: Hakim Zane (Cashing in ‘Call Your Shot’) defeated Ace Austin (c)

* Daniel Garcia defeated Davey Richards

* AAW Women’s Championship Match: Allysin Kay (c) defeated Jody Threat

* Laredo Kid defeated Arez

* AAW Heavyweight Championship Match: Fred Yehi (c) vs. Josh Alexander ended in a 60-minute time limit draw.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AAW Destination Chicago, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading