AAW Destination Milwaukee Results – The Lucha Bros Win In Main Event

AAW held their Destination Milwaukee show today in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, featuring appearances from John Morrison, the Lucha Bros and more. Here are results, via ProWrestling.net:

* Curt Stallion def. Air Wolf

* The Besties In the World (Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett) def. Ace Austin & Clayton Gainz

* Josh Alexander def. Josh Briggs

* AAW Women’s Championship

Jessicka Havok (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie goes to a no-contest when Sami Callihan interferes.

* AAW Heavyweight Championship

Sami Callihan (c) vs. Jacob Fatu goes to a no-contest.

* Four Way Match

Jake Something def. PACO, Chuck Mambo and Joey Avalon (w/ Val Malone)

* The Good Brother #3 def. The 1 Called Manders

* John Morrison def. Juventud Geurrera

* The Lucha Bros. (Pentagon Jr. & Fenix) def. Myron Reed & AR Fox

Masked Good Brother #3 was impressive in his Fight For The Future match at Destination Milwaukee. Welcome to the @AAWPro team.

This is @AAWPro #AAWMKE pic.twitter.com/2rO8o582Jw — AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) July 13, 2019

Milwaukee you made us feel at home. Thank you! Next stop:

The Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament

8/29 and 8/30

Logan Square Auditorium

Chicago

Tickets on sale at https://t.co/9glYmjydOU pic.twitter.com/swaKrFwa0s — AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) July 13, 2019

In the seventh match and #AAWFUTURE contest at #AAWMKE, a very familiar looking Good Brother #3 defeated @1called_manders! pic.twitter.com/MY3C9pmCeC — AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) July 13, 2019

The one and only @TheRealMorrison is Johnny Milwaukee as he faces the legendary @JUVENTUDGUERRE2 tonight at #AAWMKE! pic.twitter.com/BpdJHkmKrD — AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) July 13, 2019