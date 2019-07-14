wrestling / News

AAW Destination Milwaukee Results – The Lucha Bros Win In Main Event

July 13, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AAW

AAW held their Destination Milwaukee show today in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, featuring appearances from John Morrison, the Lucha Bros and more. Here are results, via ProWrestling.net:

* Curt Stallion def. Air Wolf

* The Besties In the World (Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett) def. Ace Austin & Clayton Gainz

* Josh Alexander def. Josh Briggs

* AAW Women’s Championship
Jessicka Havok (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie goes to a no-contest when Sami Callihan interferes.

* AAW Heavyweight Championship
Sami Callihan (c) vs. Jacob Fatu goes to a no-contest.

* Four Way Match
Jake Something def. PACO, Chuck Mambo and Joey Avalon (w/ Val Malone)

* The Good Brother #3 def. The 1 Called Manders

* John Morrison def. Juventud Geurrera

* The Lucha Bros. (Pentagon Jr. & Fenix) def. Myron Reed & AR Fox

