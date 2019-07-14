wrestling / News
AAW Destination Milwaukee Results – The Lucha Bros Win In Main Event
AAW held their Destination Milwaukee show today in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, featuring appearances from John Morrison, the Lucha Bros and more. Here are results, via ProWrestling.net:
* Curt Stallion def. Air Wolf
* The Besties In the World (Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett) def. Ace Austin & Clayton Gainz
* Josh Alexander def. Josh Briggs
* AAW Women’s Championship
Jessicka Havok (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie goes to a no-contest when Sami Callihan interferes.
* AAW Heavyweight Championship
Sami Callihan (c) vs. Jacob Fatu goes to a no-contest.
* Four Way Match
Jake Something def. PACO, Chuck Mambo and Joey Avalon (w/ Val Malone)
* The Good Brother #3 def. The 1 Called Manders
* John Morrison def. Juventud Geurrera
* The Lucha Bros. (Pentagon Jr. & Fenix) def. Myron Reed & AR Fox
Masked Good Brother #3 was impressive in his Fight For The Future match at Destination Milwaukee. Welcome to the @AAWPro team.
This is @AAWPro #AAWMKE pic.twitter.com/2rO8o582Jw
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) July 13, 2019
Milwaukee you made us feel at home. Thank you!
Next stop:
The Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament
8/29 and 8/30
Logan Square Auditorium
Chicago
Tickets on sale at https://t.co/9glYmjydOU pic.twitter.com/swaKrFwa0s
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) July 13, 2019
In the main event of #AAWMKE The Lucha Brothers @PENTAELZEROM & @ReyFenixMx defeat @TheBadReed & @ARealFoxx! pic.twitter.com/tnvVvr25oM
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) July 13, 2019
In the eighth match of #AAWMKE @TheRealMorrison defeats @JUVENTUDGUERRE2! pic.twitter.com/knrsmr9zl8
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) July 13, 2019
In the seventh match and #AAWFUTURE contest at #AAWMKE, a very familiar looking Good Brother #3 defeated @1called_manders! pic.twitter.com/MY3C9pmCeC
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) July 13, 2019
The one and only @TheRealMorrison is Johnny Milwaukee as he faces the legendary @JUVENTUDGUERRE2 tonight at #AAWMKE! pic.twitter.com/BpdJHkmKrD
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) July 13, 2019
In the sixth match of #AAWMKE @AAW Heritage Champion @JakeSomething_ defeats @PACOx621, @chuckmambo, and @JoeyJetAvalon to retain his championship! pic.twitter.com/R7VuGBmtGl
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) July 13, 2019
Due to excessive violence against AAW officials and staff the AAW Heavyweight Championship match between @TheSamiCallihan and @SAMOANWEREWOLF at #AAWMKE has been ruled a double disqualification. pic.twitter.com/pSSNCnGr9E
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) July 13, 2019
