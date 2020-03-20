– AAW announced that the upcoming Fight for the Future tapings have been canceled to due the Illinois Shelter in Place order. AAW planned on taping matches that would be released throughout April with fans donating directly to the performers.

This will shut down the scheduled tapings. We couldn't be any more frustrated with ourselves by not being able to pull this off. The donation site will stay in place so we can get money to the talent affected by this. If you're able to help we please ask that you do. https://t.co/hwetOEpO3u — AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) March 20, 2020

Fans can still donate to performers by clicking here.