AAW Fight For The Future Tapings Canceled Due To Illinois Shelter In Place Order

March 20, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
– AAW announced that the upcoming Fight for the Future tapings have been canceled to due the Illinois Shelter in Place order. AAW planned on taping matches that would be released throughout April with fans donating directly to the performers.

Fans can still donate to performers by clicking here.

