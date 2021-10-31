wrestling / News
AAW Hell Hath No Fury Results: Thunder Rosa Defeats Jody Threat
AAW held their event Hell Hath No Fury earlier tonight on FITE TV from the Berwyn Eagles Club in Berwyn, Illinois. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Brayden Lee & Jake Lander defeated Joey Avalon & Trevor Outlaw
* Ren Jones defeated Storm Grayson
* Hyan & Sierra defeated Heather Reckless & Vert Vixen
* AAW Women’s Championship Match: Allysin Kay (c) defeated Nicole Savoy
* Fans Bring The Weapons Match: Christi Jaynes & Skye Blue defeated La Sociedad Boricua (Axel Rico & Rico De La Vega)
* Russ Jones defeated Thomas Shire
* Stephen Wolf, Mike Outlaw & Camaro Jackson defeated Dante Leon, Jason Hotch & Isaiah Moore
* Thunder Rosa defeated Jody Threat
* AAW Heavyweight Championship Match: Fred Yehi (c) defeated Silas Young
AAW Women’s Champion Allysin Kay retained her championship by defeating Nicole Savoy in her AAW debut at #AAWFury! @Sienna @NikiMSavo
Join us on @FiteTV: https://t.co/Vpj3LCeUKs pic.twitter.com/VIxRNPgLdz
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) October 30, 2021
Thunder Rosa returned to AAW at #AAWFury with a win over Jody Threat in a match that fans are already asking to see again!@thunderrosa22 @JodyThreat
Join us on @FiteTV: https://t.co/Vpj3LCeUKs pic.twitter.com/zWYZDEbMs4
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) October 30, 2021
