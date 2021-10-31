wrestling / News

AAW Hell Hath No Fury Results: Thunder Rosa Defeats Jody Threat

October 30, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AAW

AAW held their event Hell Hath No Fury earlier tonight on FITE TV from the Berwyn Eagles Club in Berwyn, Illinois. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Brayden Lee & Jake Lander defeated Joey Avalon & Trevor Outlaw
* Ren Jones defeated Storm Grayson
* Hyan & Sierra defeated Heather Reckless & Vert Vixen
* AAW Women’s Championship Match: Allysin Kay (c) defeated Nicole Savoy
* Fans Bring The Weapons Match: Christi Jaynes & Skye Blue defeated La Sociedad Boricua (Axel Rico & Rico De La Vega)
* Russ Jones defeated Thomas Shire
* Stephen Wolf, Mike Outlaw & Camaro Jackson defeated Dante Leon, Jason Hotch & Isaiah Moore
* Thunder Rosa defeated Jody Threat
* AAW Heavyweight Championship Match: Fred Yehi (c) defeated Silas Young

