– AAW held the Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament 2022 show last night in Chicago, Illinois, featuring the first round of the tournament. Below are some results from the card, per Cagematch.net:

* AAW Heavyweight Championship: Jake Something (c) beat Ren Jones to retain the title.

* Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament 2022 First Round: Masha Slamovich beat Dante Leon.

* Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament 2022 First Round: Conan Lycan beat Frontman Jah.

* Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament 2022 First Round: Hakim Zane beat Schaff.

* Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament 2022 First Round: Fred Yehi beat Calvin Tankman.

* Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament 2022 First Round: YAMATO beat Zachary Wentz.

* Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament 2022 First Round: Davey Vega beat Ace Perry and Mike Bennett.

* Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament 2022 First Round: Gnarls Garvin beat Silas Young.

* Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament 2022 First Round: Ace Austin beat Trey Miguel.

* Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament 2022 First Round: Josh Alexander beat Manders.