AAW Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament Night 1 Results 10.29.21: Josh Alexander vs. Mance Warner Featured

– AAW held Night 1 of its Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament last night at the Berwyn Eagles Club in Berwyn, Illinois. The event was streamed live on FITE TV. Below are some results from the event, courtesy of Fightful:

* Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament 2021 First Round Match:Lee Moriarty beat Ace Perry.

* Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament 2021 First Round Match:Daniel Garcia beat Thomas Shire.

* Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament 2021 First Round Match: Alexander Hammerstone beat 1 Called Manders.

* Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament 2021 First Round Match: Mat Fitchett picked up the win over Jake Something.

* AAW Heavyweight Championship: Fred Yehi (c) retained over Sean Logan.

* AAW Heavyweight Championship: Fred Yehi (c) retained his title over Paco Gonzalez.

* AAW Heavyweight Championship: Fred Yehi (c) retained his title over Gringo Loco.

* Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament 2021 First Round Match: ACH was victorious over Frontman Jah.

* Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament 2021 First Round Match: Schaff beat Hakim Zane.

* Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament 2021 First Round Match: Myron Reed beat Arez.

* Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament 2021 First Round Match: Josh Alexander picked up the win over Mance Warner.

