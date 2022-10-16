wrestling / News
AAW Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament Night Two Results: Tournament Finals, More
AAW held the second night of their Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament on Saturday, with the tournament concluding and more. You can see the full results below from the Highspots-airing show, which took place in Chicago, per PW Ponderings:
* Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Gnarls Garvin def. Hakim Zane
* Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Davey Vega def. Masha Slamovich
* Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Fred Yehi def. YAMATO
* Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Josh Alexander vs. Ace Austin went to a time limit draw
* Russ Jones & Schaff def. Jay Marston & Augustus Draven
* Sierra def. Heather Reckless
* AAW Tag Team Championship Match: Frontman Jah-C and Manders def. Conan Lycan and Solomon Tupu
* Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament Semifinal Match: Gnarls Garvin def. Fred Yehi
* AAW Heavyweight Championship Match: Jake Something def. Silas Young, Zachary Wentz, Calvin Tankman, Dante Leon and Ren Jones
* Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament Finals: Gnarls Garvin def. Davey Vega
FRED YEHI JUST SUBMITTED YAMATO IN A CLASSSSSSICCCC!! An all timer #AAWJLMT match! pic.twitter.com/ZiIWg6cmln
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) October 16, 2022
The @IMPACTWRESTLING World Heavyweight Champion and previous Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament winner @Walking_Weapon and @The_Ace_Austin are having an absolute CLASSIC in round 2 of the #AAWJLMT!
See it on @HighspotsWN at https://t.co/1Ql51rvr8i! pic.twitter.com/EecU54VkJB
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) October 16, 2022
@JakeSomething_ defended the AAW Heavyweight Championship twice at the 2022 #AAWJLMT, making his dominance and power known throughout division: defeating Ren Jones in Night 1 and conquering six other opponents in Night 2 during a scramble match. Part 1 of 2. pic.twitter.com/JgQJDPcooA
— Javan Brown (@javan_brown94) October 16, 2022
CONGRATS TO @GNARLSGARVIN – THE 2022 @AAWPro Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament Winner!#AAWJLMT #WhiteTrashWonderful #AAWPRO pic.twitter.com/jCmDIyNH19
— John Kopanski (@JohnKopanski) October 16, 2022
