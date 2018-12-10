AAW Last Call Results: King vs. Kingston Headlines

Credit: Pwinsider.com

AAW “Last Call” results from the final show at the Knights of Columbus in LaSalle Illinois (400 fans).

1. AAW Women’s Championship Match: Kylie Rae defeated Savanna Stone with her crossface submission (First defense, 8:05)

2. PACO & Ryan Boz defeated Stephen Wolf & Connor Braxton after PACO hit a superkick on Braxton and his frog splash (8:58)

3. In first time match and a compelling brawl, Sami Callihan (with JT Davidson) defeated The Southern Psycho Mance Warner with the Cactus Driver. Afterwards Sami put over Mance as being the next big independent star and put over the history of AAW in LaSalle (11:48)

4. Jessicka Havok won the 20 person King Of LaSalle Battle Royal last eliminating BRUBAKER (12:50). Lots of exciting new talent in this match looking for a spot in AAW including Airwolf, Steve Manders, Dante Leon, Sage Cainan, Deonn Rusman, Joe Asa as well as names from the past like Moondog Bernard. After winning and soaking up the applause of the crowd – Jimmy Jacobs attacked Havok with a chain. This led to Darby Allin coming in…

5. Darby Allin defeated Jimmy Jacobs in a LaSalle Street fight when Jimmy submitted to Darby’s armbreaker submission in a match with featured multiple ladders, trash cans and various weapons of violence. (10:52)

6. David Starr, Curt Stallion & Jake Something (with Quinn McCay) defeated ACH and the The Besties in the World (Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett) after Something pinned Fitchett with a top rope powerbomb. This is the second time the team of Something and Stallion have defeated the former AAW Tag Team Champions. Quinn got physically involved once again and Scarlett (friend of Davey Vega) arrived late to the building and missed the match. (16:35)

7. AAW Heritage Championship Match: DJZ defeated Trevor Lee after a top rope ZDT onto the heritage championship to win the Heritage Championship for the second time. An absolutely tremendous match. (Trevor fails in his ninth defense, DJZ becomes the Twenty Sixth Champion, 24:55)

8. The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz & Trey Miguel) defeated AAW Tag Team Champions AR Fox & Myron Reed and Ace Romero when Reed was pinned after a triple team by the Rascalz “Soup Kitchen” on Myron (17:23)

9. AAW Heavyweight Championship Match: Brody King defeated Eddie Kingston to retain after a piledriver. The guys fought all over the entire Knights of Columbus building for the final match in a venue with some rich history. The boys faught all the way down to a very surprised locker room and promoter Danny Daniels who got caught in the brawl. An absolute war complete with a strong style battle once the two got in the ring and the referee rang the bell. The referee got caught in the crossfire only to miss Kingston having Brody pinned after the backfist, after some more back and forth, Brody hit the piledriver to retain the championship. After the match there was a brawl involving Brody, Kingston, Callihan, Jacobs, Havok, ACH and the locker room emptied out.