AAW Legacy Results 2.04.22: Josh Alexander vs. Mike Bennett, Silas Young Headlines

– The AAW Legacy show was held last night in Merrionette Park, Illinois. The show streamed live on FITE TV. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful:

* Davey Vega (w/ John E. Bravo) beat Shane Hollister and Stephen Wolf and Storm Grayson.

* ACH & Jah-C beat Camaro Jackson & Mike Outlaw.

* Christi Jaynes & Ren Jones beat Lady Frost & Victor Benjamin.

* Russ Jones beat Jake Something.

* Josh Alexander beat Mike Bennett.

* Unsanctioned Rules: Schaff beat Fred Yehi.

* AAW Heavyweight Championship Match: Mat Fitchett (c) beat Laredo Kid.

* Silas Young beat 1 Called Manders.