AAW Legacy Results 2.04.22: Josh Alexander vs. Mike Bennett, Silas Young Headlines
February 5, 2022 | Posted by
– The AAW Legacy show was held last night in Merrionette Park, Illinois. The show streamed live on FITE TV. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful:
* Davey Vega (w/ John E. Bravo) beat Shane Hollister and Stephen Wolf and Storm Grayson.
* ACH & Jah-C beat Camaro Jackson & Mike Outlaw.
* Christi Jaynes & Ren Jones beat Lady Frost & Victor Benjamin.
* Russ Jones beat Jake Something.
* Josh Alexander beat Mike Bennett.
* Unsanctioned Rules: Schaff beat Fred Yehi.
* AAW Heavyweight Championship Match: Mat Fitchett (c) beat Laredo Kid.
* Silas Young beat 1 Called Manders.