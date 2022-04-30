AAW Never Say Die Results 4.29.22: Silas Young vs. 1 Called Manders in Steel Cage Match

– AAW returned for Never Say Die last night. The event was held at the 115 Bourbon Street in Merrionette Park, Illinois. It was streamed live on FITE TV. Below are some results from the AAW Never Say Die card, per Fightful:

* AAW Heritage Title #1 Contendership Four Way: Davey Vega beat Brayden Lee and Gringo Loco and Shane Hollister.

* Schaff beat Victor Benjamin.

* Fred Yehi beat Mike Bennett.

* ACH, Jah-C & Rich Swann beat Hakim Zane, Karam & Ren Jones

* AAW Heritage Championship: Ace Austin (c) beat Myron Reed to reatin the title.

* AAW Women’s Championship: Christi Jaynes beat Skye Blue (c) to capture the title.

* Josh Alexander beat Gnarls Garvin

* AAW Tag Team Championships: Ace Perry & Alexander Hammerstone (c) beat Heather Reckless & Russ Jones to retain the titles.

* AAW Heavyweight Championship Match: Mat Fitchett (c) beat Eric Young to retain the title.

* Steel Cage Match: 1 Called Manders beat Silas Young.