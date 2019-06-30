AAW Never Say Die Results: LAX Retain Tag Titles In Main Event

AAW Pro held their Never Say Die show last night in Chicago, which featured LAX defending their tag team titles in a triple threat main event. Here are results, via Fightful:

– Ace Romero & Paco Gonzalez def. Ace Austin & Clayton Gainz

– Kris Statlander def. Priscilla Kelly

– AAW Heritage Championship: Jake Something (c) def. Trey Miguel

– Fatu def. Kongo Kong

– Loser Leaves AAW: Jimmy Jacobs def. Mance Warner

– Josh Briggs def. Nate Webb

– Myron Reed def. Curt Stallion

– AAW World Heavyweight Championship: Sami Callihan (c) def. Ace Romero

– AAW Tag Team Championships: LAX (Santana and Ortiz) (c) def. The Besties In The World (Davey Vega and Matt Fitchett) and The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz)

Thank you to everyone at @AAWPro for another great night. Loved the show (as always). The incredible matches from guys like @ManceWarner @TheSamiCallihan @zachary_wentz the fan interaction, it's a night I won't forget. Nobody does it like #AAW #AAWNSD pic.twitter.com/ZgK3uRFXuQ — Mr. Peeps (@MrPeeps7) June 29, 2019