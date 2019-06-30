wrestling / News
AAW Never Say Die Results: LAX Retain Tag Titles In Main Event
AAW Pro held their Never Say Die show last night in Chicago, which featured LAX defending their tag team titles in a triple threat main event. Here are results, via Fightful:
– Ace Romero & Paco Gonzalez def. Ace Austin & Clayton Gainz
– Kris Statlander def. Priscilla Kelly
– AAW Heritage Championship: Jake Something (c) def. Trey Miguel
– Fatu def. Kongo Kong
– Loser Leaves AAW: Jimmy Jacobs def. Mance Warner
– Josh Briggs def. Nate Webb
– Myron Reed def. Curt Stallion
– AAW World Heavyweight Championship: Sami Callihan (c) def. Ace Romero
– AAW Tag Team Championships: LAX (Santana and Ortiz) (c) def. The Besties In The World (Davey Vega and Matt Fitchett) and The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz)
Thank you to everyone at @AAWPro for another great night. Loved the show (as always). The incredible matches from guys like @ManceWarner @TheSamiCallihan @zachary_wentz the fan interaction, it's a night I won't forget. Nobody does it like #AAW #AAWNSD pic.twitter.com/ZgK3uRFXuQ
— Mr. Peeps (@MrPeeps7) June 29, 2019
Fuck #WRSTLING without the e, fuck independent tshirts, and fuck David Starr. pic.twitter.com/uWQDTakFoL
— Curt (@CurtStallion) June 29, 2019
Eighth Match – @TheSamiCallihan defeats @THEBIGACEY and is still @AAWPro Heavyweight Championship #AAWNSD #AAWPro pic.twitter.com/yKJLJiqibj
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) June 29, 2019
In the fifth match of #AAWNSD @JimmyJacobsX defeats @ManceWarner in a Loser Leaves AAW match. pic.twitter.com/UYqlUXZSWy
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) June 29, 2019
