AAW Pro to Stream Tonight’s Show on Twitch
May 31, 2019 | Posted by
– AAW Pro is set to stream their show tonight on Twitch. The company announced, per Wrestling With Demons’ Shannon Walsh, that tonight’s show will stream on their Twitch channel at 8:30 PM ET.
The show, titled Bad Times at the Blue Genie takes place from Austin Texas and will feature the following matches:
* AAW Heavyweight Championship Match: Sami Callihan vs. Darby Allin
* AAW Women’s Championship Match: Jessica Havok vs. Priscilla Kelly
* AAW Heritage Championship Match: Jake Something vs. Jimmy Jacobs
* Mance Warner vs. Eddie Kingston
* AR Fox and Juventud Guerrera vs. Extra Talented
* Josh Alexander vs. Ace Austin
* The Rascalz vs. Besties in the World
* Ace Romero vs. Ryan Davidson
* Thunder Rosa vs. Christi Jaynes
