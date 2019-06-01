wrestling / News

AAW Pro to Stream Tonight’s Show on Twitch

May 31, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AAW Pro Bad Times at the Blue Genie

– AAW Pro is set to stream their show tonight on Twitch. The company announced, per Wrestling With Demons’ Shannon Walsh, that tonight’s show will stream on their Twitch channel at 8:30 PM ET.

The show, titled Bad Times at the Blue Genie takes place from Austin Texas and will feature the following matches:

* AAW Heavyweight Championship Match: Sami Callihan vs. Darby Allin
* AAW Women’s Championship Match: Jessica Havok vs. Priscilla Kelly
* AAW Heritage Championship Match: Jake Something vs. Jimmy Jacobs
* Mance Warner vs. Eddie Kingston
* AR Fox and Juventud Guerrera vs. Extra Talented
* Josh Alexander vs. Ace Austin
* The Rascalz vs. Besties in the World
* Ace Romero vs. Ryan Davidson
* Thunder Rosa vs. Christi Jaynes

