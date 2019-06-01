AAW Pro to Stream Tonight’s Show on Twitch

– AAW Pro is set to stream their show tonight on Twitch. The company announced, per Wrestling With Demons’ Shannon Walsh, that tonight’s show will stream on their Twitch channel at 8:30 PM ET.

The show, titled Bad Times at the Blue Genie takes place from Austin Texas and will feature the following matches:

* AAW Heavyweight Championship Match: Sami Callihan vs. Darby Allin

* AAW Women’s Championship Match: Jessica Havok vs. Priscilla Kelly

* AAW Heritage Championship Match: Jake Something vs. Jimmy Jacobs

* Mance Warner vs. Eddie Kingston

* AR Fox and Juventud Guerrera vs. Extra Talented

* Josh Alexander vs. Ace Austin

* The Rascalz vs. Besties in the World

* Ace Romero vs. Ryan Davidson

* Thunder Rosa vs. Christi Jaynes