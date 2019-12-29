AAW Pro Windy City Classic XV Results: Mance Warner Challenges For Heavyweight Title, More

– AAW Pro held its Windy City Classic XV show on Saturday night in Merrionette Park, Illinois, with an AAW Heavyweight Title match and more. The results were, per Fightful:

* Myron Reed def. Josh Briggs, Air Wolf, Ace Austin, Colt Cabana, and Clayton Gainz

* Kimber Lee def. Hyan

* Killer Kross def. Matthew Justice

* Dog Collar Match: Masked Good Brother 3 (Mance Warner) def. Jimmy Jacobs

– Jimmy Jacobs was angry with Josh Briggs after the match. Briggs laid him out.

* AAW Women’s Championship: Kris Statlander def. Jessika Havok (c) to win the title.

* Bourbon Street Fight: Jake Something & Curt Stallion def. David Starr & Eddie Kingston

* AAW Heritage Championship: Hakim Zane def. PACO (c) to win the title.

* AAW Tag Team Championships: Besties In The World (Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett) (c) def Sami Callihan & Jake Crist

– Josh Alexander issued an open challenge for the AAW Heavyweight Championship since Jacob Fatu no-showed. Mance Warner accepted the challenge.

* AAW Heavyweight Championship: Mance Warner def. Josh Alexander (c) to win the title.

WHAT A WAY TO END A SHOW!! NEWWWW AAW HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION @ManceWarner! #AAWCLASSICXV pic.twitter.com/2U7lGi9Xiy — Doug Enriquez (@dougEwrestling) December 29, 2019