AAW Pro Windy City Classic XV Results: Mance Warner Challenges For Heavyweight Title, More
– AAW Pro held its Windy City Classic XV show on Saturday night in Merrionette Park, Illinois, with an AAW Heavyweight Title match and more. The results were, per Fightful:
* Myron Reed def. Josh Briggs, Air Wolf, Ace Austin, Colt Cabana, and Clayton Gainz
* Kimber Lee def. Hyan
* Killer Kross def. Matthew Justice
.@realKILLERkross came to kill folk at @AAWPro.#AAWCLASSICXV pic.twitter.com/WX8Ozs1bVb
— Dave Hancock (@dhancock110) December 29, 2019
* Dog Collar Match: Masked Good Brother 3 (Mance Warner) def. Jimmy Jacobs
– Jimmy Jacobs was angry with Josh Briggs after the match. Briggs laid him out.
* AAW Women’s Championship: Kris Statlander def. Jessika Havok (c) to win the title.
“Area 451!” – @callmekrisstat
@AAWPro #AAWCLASSICXV pic.twitter.com/bLIVA0v0Kl
— Dave Hancock (@dhancock110) December 29, 2019
Crazy first half to @AAWPro #AAWClassicXV
And New AAW womens champ @callmekrisstat pic.twitter.com/t0UBNsL92A
— Basil Mahmud (@Beezzzzy) December 29, 2019
* Bourbon Street Fight: Jake Something & Curt Stallion def. David Starr & Eddie Kingston
* AAW Heritage Championship: Hakim Zane def. PACO (c) to win the title.
* AAW Tag Team Championships: Besties In The World (Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett) (c) def Sami Callihan & Jake Crist
– Josh Alexander issued an open challenge for the AAW Heavyweight Championship since Jacob Fatu no-showed. Mance Warner accepted the challenge.
* AAW Heavyweight Championship: Mance Warner def. Josh Alexander (c) to win the title.
I just witnessed @ManceWarner win the @AAWPro big f’n belt #AAWCLASSICXV pic.twitter.com/5VZOjluM9j
— Zach🇺🇸 (@Marlie520) December 29, 2019
WHAT A WAY TO END A SHOW!! NEWWWW AAW HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION @ManceWarner! #AAWCLASSICXV pic.twitter.com/2U7lGi9Xiy
— Doug Enriquez (@dougEwrestling) December 29, 2019
The final half of the @AAWPro #AAWClassicXV was filled with surprises! @HakimZane is the new @AAWPro Heritage Champion!@BestiesITW are still the AAW Tag Team Champions!
And answering @Walking_Weapon’s open challenge, @ManceWarner is your NEW AAW Heavyweight Champion! pic.twitter.com/zqFof0Huhx
— Basil Mahmud (@Beezzzzy) December 29, 2019
