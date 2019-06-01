AAW Bad Times at the Blue Genie Results 5.31.19: Sami Callihan Beats Darby Allin in Headliner

– AAW held its Bad Times at the Blue Genie event last night. The card was held at the Blue Genie Art Bazaar in Austin, Texas. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful.

* Five Way Scramble

Andy Dalton def. Barrett Brown, Clayton Gainz, Kody Lane, PACO

* Thunder Rosa def. Christi Jaynes

* Josh Alexander def. Ace Austin (w/ Clayton Gainz)

* AAW Heritage Championship

Jake Something (c) def. Jimmy Jacobs

* Mance Warner def. Eddie Kingston

* The Besties In The World (Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett) def. The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz)

* Ace Romero def. Ryan Davidson

* Women’s Championship

Jessicka Havok (c) def. Priscilla Kelly

* AR Fox & Juventud Guerrera def. Extra Talented (Aaron Solow & Ricky Starks)

* AAW Heavyweight Championship

Sami Callihan (c) def. Darby Allin

