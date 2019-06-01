wrestling / News
AAW Bad Times at the Blue Genie Results 5.31.19: Sami Callihan Beats Darby Allin in Headliner
– AAW held its Bad Times at the Blue Genie event last night. The card was held at the Blue Genie Art Bazaar in Austin, Texas. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful.
* Five Way Scramble
Andy Dalton def. Barrett Brown, Clayton Gainz, Kody Lane, PACO
* Thunder Rosa def. Christi Jaynes
* Josh Alexander def. Ace Austin (w/ Clayton Gainz)
* AAW Heritage Championship
Jake Something (c) def. Jimmy Jacobs
* Mance Warner def. Eddie Kingston
* The Besties In The World (Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett) def. The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz)
* Ace Romero def. Ryan Davidson
* Women’s Championship
Jessicka Havok (c) def. Priscilla Kelly
* AR Fox & Juventud Guerrera def. Extra Talented (Aaron Solow & Ricky Starks)
* AAW Heavyweight Championship
Sami Callihan (c) def. Darby Allin
The winner AND STILL AAW HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION defeating @DarbyAllin at Bad Times at The Blue Genie – #THEDRAW @TheSamiCallihan!#AAWAUSTIN pic.twitter.com/mQzDXIAPYQ
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) June 1, 2019
Thank you to everyone that joined us in Austin, TX and on the @Twitch stream tonight. It was an awesome night.
What was your favorite match/moment?#AAWAustin pic.twitter.com/slH0XF2aD1
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) June 1, 2019
.@MadKing1981 has started a riot in Austin, TX at Bad Times at the Blue Genie!#AAWAUSTIN pic.twitter.com/sT0UIvkfYJ
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) June 1, 2019
The fifth match of Bad Times at the Blue Genie sees @ManceWarner defeat @MadKing1981!#AAWAUSTIN pic.twitter.com/fgSO5o9N9Y
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) June 1, 2019
The sixth match of Bad Times at the Blue Genie sees @BestiesITW @PandaBearVega and @TheDirtyRook defeat The Rascalz @DezmondXavier and @zachary_wentz!#AAWAUSTIN pic.twitter.com/0QQ8D7Ta2G
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) June 1, 2019
The ninth match of Bad Times at the Blue Genie sees @JUVENTUDGUERRE2 & @ARealFoxx defeat Extra Talented @starkmanjones & @aaronsolow!#AAWAUSTIN pic.twitter.com/8MKqa0OhUE
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) June 1, 2019
The seventh match of Bad Times at the Blue Genie sees @THEBIGACEY defeat @RDBEAR57!#AAWAUSTIN pic.twitter.com/iTBQYdRsDw
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) June 1, 2019
The winner AND STILL AAW WOMEN’S CHAMPION defeating @priscillakelly_ at Bad Times at the Blue Genie – @FearHavok!#AAWAUSTIN pic.twitter.com/ILhTCkLWIq
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) June 1, 2019
