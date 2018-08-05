AAW Pro Jawbreaker Results 8.04.18: ACH Defeats Jeff Cobb in Headliner

– AAW Pro Jawbreaker was held last night at the Knights of Columbus Hall in LaSalle, Illinois. The event drew a reported attendance of 385 people. Here are some results for the event, courtesy of PWInsider.

1. DJZ defeated Hakim Zane with a ZDT (9:11)

2. Scarlett Bordeaux defeated Allie Kat (3:26)

3. Curt Stallion & Jake Something defeated Sage Cainan & Dante Leon after a black hole slam by Something (8:14)

4. Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament 2018 Qualifying Match: Ace Romero defeated Spyder Nate Webb, Brubaker, Connor Braxton, Bucky Collins, Mike Hartenbower, Kody Rice, and Joe Acer to become the nineth entrant into this years Lynam (6:43)

5. In an impromptu Six-Man Tag Team Match: oVe (Sami Callihan, Dave Crist & Jake Crist) defeated Stephen Wolf, Paco Gonzalez & Space Monkey (8:58)

6. AAW Heritage Championship Match: Trevor Lee (c) defeated Myron Reed after a low blow and a double stomp (19:06) –Fourth successful defense

7. Brody King defeated Zachary Wentz after an all seeing eye (cradle shock driver) (7:22)

8. AAW Women’s Championship Match: Kimber Lee defeated Jessicka Havok after hitting her with brass knuckles (3:26) –Third successful defense

9. MVP defeated Eddie Kingston (12:11)

10. AAW Tag Team Championship Match: Besties in the World (Mat Fitchett & Davey Vega) (c) defeated LAX (Santana & Ortiz) (13:35) -Eleventh successful defense

11. AAW Heavyweight Championship Match: ACH (c) defeated Jeff Cobb after the bustercall (18:25) –Sixth successful defense