AAW The Art of War Results: Kris Statlander, Nick Gage and More

AAW held their event ‘The Art of War’ last night at the Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago, IL, with Kris Statlander, Nick Gage and others in action. Here are results, via Fightful:

* inFAMy (Deonn Rusman & Joeasa) def. Benjamin Carter & Travis Titan

* Karam (w/ Hakim Zane) def. Solomon Fatu

* Hyan (w/ Stephen Wolf) def. Christi Jaynes and Kenzie Paige

* Jake Lander def. Ace Perry and Clayton Gainz and Jason Cade and Nate Webb and Stephen Wolf (w/ Hyan)

* AAW Women’s Championship: Kris Statlander (c) def. Jody Threat

* AAW Heavyweight Championship: Mance Warner (c) def. Sami Callihan

* Nick Gage def. Matthew Justice

* PACO def. Zicky Dice

* AAW Heavyweight Title #1 Contendership: Fred Yehi def. Hakim Zane (w/Karam) and Jordan Oliver and Josh Briggs

* TJP def. ACH

* AAW Tag Team Championships: The Besties In The World (Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett) (c) def. FireFox (AR Fox & Myron Reed)