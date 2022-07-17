wrestling / News
AAW The Independents Day Results 7.15.22: Tag Team Titles Change Hands, More
AAW’s latest show was The Independents Day on Friday night, which featured a Tag Team Championship change and more. You can see the results below for the show, which aired on FITE TV from Merrionette Park, Illinois, per Cagematch:
* Davey Vega def. Shane Hollister
* AAW Heavyweight Championship #1 Contendership Match: 1 Called Manders found Fred Yehi to a no contest
* Russ Jones def. AJ Alexander
Another AAW show another victim for Russ Jones #AAWIndependents pic.twitter.com/FsyhUACCTO
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) July 16, 2022
* Brayden Lee & Gnarls Garvin def. Karam & Silas Young
* AAW Women’s Championship #1 Contendership Match: Billie Starkz def. Lady Frost and Sierra and Vert Vixen
Snowball from Lady Frost! #AAWIndependents pic.twitter.com/ug5d1NKrYf
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) July 16, 2022
Billie Starkz just became number 1 contender for the AAW Women’s Title in her debut!! #AAWIndependents pic.twitter.com/Hy8SMc71Qn
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) July 16, 2022
* AAW Tag Team Championships Match: ACH & Jah-C def. Ace Perry & Alexander Hammerstone
Last night at #AAWIndependents we crowned NEW AAW Tag Team Champions when ACH & Frontman Jah-C dethroned Hammerstone & Ace Perry. #ANDNEW
👤: #ACH / @FRONTMANJAH
📸: @cameraguygimmik pic.twitter.com/xqhOCX9uMB
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) July 17, 2022
* AAW Women’s Championship Match: Christi Jaynes def. Heather Reckless
* Ren Jones def. Nate Webb
The party was at #AAWIndependents when @SpyderNateWebb walks on the bar and the crowd sings along to Teenage Dirtbag!
See it on @FiteTV: https://t.co/Vpj3LCwvC0 pic.twitter.com/rm8WWI6uE5
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) July 16, 2022
* Jake Something def. Calvin Tankman and Levi Everett and Mike Hartenbower and Schaff
* AAW Heavyweight Championship Match: Mat Fitchett def. 1 Called Manders and Fred Yehi
