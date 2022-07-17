wrestling / News

AAW The Independents Day Results 7.15.22: Tag Team Titles Change Hands, More

July 17, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AAW The Independents Day Image Credit: AAW

AAW’s latest show was The Independents Day on Friday night, which featured a Tag Team Championship change and more. You can see the results below for the show, which aired on FITE TV from Merrionette Park, Illinois, per Cagematch:

* Davey Vega def. Shane Hollister

* AAW Heavyweight Championship #1 Contendership Match: 1 Called Manders found Fred Yehi to a no contest

* Russ Jones def. AJ Alexander

* Brayden Lee & Gnarls Garvin def. Karam & Silas Young

* AAW Women’s Championship #1 Contendership Match: Billie Starkz def. Lady Frost and Sierra and Vert Vixen

* AAW Tag Team Championships Match: ACH & Jah-C def. Ace Perry & Alexander Hammerstone

* AAW Women’s Championship Match: Christi Jaynes def. Heather Reckless

* Ren Jones def. Nate Webb

* Jake Something def. Calvin Tankman and Levi Everett and Mike Hartenbower and Schaff

* AAW Heavyweight Championship Match: Mat Fitchett def. 1 Called Manders and Fred Yehi

