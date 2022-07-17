AAW The Independents Day Results 7.15.22: Tag Team Titles Change Hands, More

AAW’s latest show was The Independents Day on Friday night, which featured a Tag Team Championship change and more. You can see the results below for the show, which aired on FITE TV from Merrionette Park, Illinois, per Cagematch:

* Davey Vega def. Shane Hollister

* AAW Heavyweight Championship #1 Contendership Match: 1 Called Manders found Fred Yehi to a no contest

* Russ Jones def. AJ Alexander

Another AAW show another victim for Russ Jones #AAWIndependents pic.twitter.com/FsyhUACCTO — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) July 16, 2022

* Brayden Lee & Gnarls Garvin def. Karam & Silas Young

* AAW Women’s Championship #1 Contendership Match: Billie Starkz def. Lady Frost and Sierra and Vert Vixen

Snowball from Lady Frost! #AAWIndependents pic.twitter.com/ug5d1NKrYf — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) July 16, 2022

Billie Starkz just became number 1 contender for the AAW Women’s Title in her debut!! #AAWIndependents pic.twitter.com/Hy8SMc71Qn — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) July 16, 2022

* AAW Tag Team Championships Match: ACH & Jah-C def. Ace Perry & Alexander Hammerstone

* AAW Women’s Championship Match: Christi Jaynes def. Heather Reckless

* Ren Jones def. Nate Webb

The party was at #AAWIndependents when @SpyderNateWebb walks on the bar and the crowd sings along to Teenage Dirtbag! See it on @FiteTV: https://t.co/Vpj3LCwvC0 pic.twitter.com/rm8WWI6uE5 — AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) July 16, 2022

* Jake Something def. Calvin Tankman and Levi Everett and Mike Hartenbower and Schaff

* AAW Heavyweight Championship Match: Mat Fitchett def. 1 Called Manders and Fred Yehi