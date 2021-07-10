wrestling / News
AAW United We Stand Results 7.09.21: Fred Yehi Beats Mance Warner to Capture Title
– AAW United We Stand took place last night in Merrionette Park, Illinois at 115 Bourbon Street. The card streamed on FITE TV and featured multiple title changes. Below are the AAW United We Stand results, courtesy of Fightful.
* Schaff got the win over Jake Crist.
* Laredo Kid beat Ace Perry.
* I Quit Match: Skye Blue defeated Hyan.
* Josh Alexander defeated Jake Something.
* AAW Tag Team Championships: InFAMy (Deonn Rusman & Joeasa) (c) def. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton
* 1 Called Manders defeated Robin Steele.
* AAW Heritage Championship: Myron Reed (c) defeated Hakim Zane.
* AAW Women’s Championship: Allysin Kay defeated Kris Statlander (c) to capture the title.
* AAW Heavyweight Championship (Cage Match): Fred Yehi beat Mance Warner (c) to capture the title.
AAW UNITED WE STAND STARTS NOW!
Order on @FiteTV: https://t.co/FZ5IbZReVc#UnitedWeStandpic.twitter.com/8TnIOy8gm5
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) July 10, 2021
Last night marked the dawn of a new era in AAW.
Order the replay now on @FiteTV: https://t.co/FZ5IbZReVc
📸 : @cameraguygimmik pic.twitter.com/fQIT5EO7it
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) July 10, 2021
a new era begins..#ANDNEW #AAWPro #UnitedWeStand pic.twitter.com/mKDD24rtci
— nick (@cameraguygimmik) July 10, 2021
