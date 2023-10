AAW Unstoppable Results 10.28.23: New Women’s Champion Crowned, More

AAW held their Unstoppable show on Saturday night, with a Women’s Championship main event and more. You can see the results from the Berwyn, Illinois show below, per PW Ponderings:

* BIG BEEF def. Kota Hernandez

* AAW Heritage Championship Match: Hartenbower def. Davey Vega

* AAW Heritage Championship Match: Levi Everett def. Hartenbower

* Robert Anthony def. Frontman Jah-C

* Lumberjack Match: Silas Young def. Gary Jay

* AAW Heavyweight Championship Match: Davey Vega def. Calvin Tankman

* Chi-Town Rumble: Ren Jones def. Hartenbower, Sean Logan, Sorta Incredible Iverson, Isaiah Moore, WARHORSE, Tony Rican, Maggie Lee, Joey Jet Avalon, Koda Hernandez, August Matthews, Aaron Arsenal, Solomon Tupu, Robert Anthony, Davey Bang, Frontman Jah-C, Conan Lycan, Heather Reckless, Victor Iniestra, Chico Suave, Sabin Gauge, Jake Something, BIG BEEF, Russ Jones, Silas Young, Gary Jay, Xavier Walker, Levi Everett, John E. Bravo and Perch

* AAW Women’s Championship Last Woman Standing Match: Sierra def. Masha Slamovich