AAW Unstoppable Results 11.24.18: Kimber Lee Beats Kylie Rae in the Main Event

– AAW held its Unstoppable event last night in Chicago, Illinois. Kimber Lee defeated Kylie Rae in the main event for the card. Below are some results, courtesy of PWInsider.

Attendance: 575

Note: It was announced before the show that DJZ and Rey Fenix were off the show due to injury. Rey Fenix was scheduled to face Matt Sydal.

We are welcomed by the announce team of Tyler Volz & Marty DeRosa as AAW’s Unstoppable kicks into action

Ace Romero vs. Stephen Wolf

The night kicked off with one of Chicago’s favorite “Acey Baby” going up against Stephen Wolf who has had quite the character reemergence after turning on PACO several months back. Wolf showed some control for a good amount of the match after Ace Romero missed a sickening looking leg drop on the outside edge of the ring. Acey wins via pinfall after a pounce to wolf

Winner: Ace Romero in 7:19

Mance Warner vs. Fred Yehi

A competitive match with the AAW Chicago venue debut of Mance Warner. Yehi has been having great matches when he makes it to AAW, so the crowd was very much behind him during the match. Yehi was able to get Mance into the Koji Clutch while elbowing him in the face, leading to an unresponsive Warner. Yehi wins via submission.

Winner: Fred Yehi in 14:18

“The Iceberg” Deonn Rusman vs. PACO

Chicago’s favorite underdog PACO looks to have himself a competition up against Deonn Rusman, a Black & Brave graduate. PACO was able to score the victory in less than a minute via pinfall.

Winner: PACO in 0:58

Post-Match: PACO grabs the mic and calls out Jimmy Jacobs who beat down and bloodied PACO back at October’s Dia De Los Luchadores. He always thought they didn’t have a problem, but maybe they now do. Jimmy Jacobs comes out and tells PACO that he has no problem with him, has never cared about him and how he refuses to go down to PACO’s level. As Jimmy begins to walk away disrespecting PACO, out comes the monster Josh Briggs who enters the ring and figuratively murders PACO. Jimmy makes his way back and offers Josh Briggs his guidance. Jimmy says that Josh may not like him, but Josh knows that Jimmy can make him something. Everything Jimmy Jacobs touches turns to gold. He is the Kingmaker. As Jimmy hold out his hand for a deal, we see Darby Allin rush the ring and attack Jimmy Jacobs–only to back into Josh Briggs. Darby & Briggs face off, only for Jimmy Jacobs to recover and jump Darby Allin from behind. During this scuffle, Jessicka Havok makes her way out and attacks Jimmy Jacobs. Havok & Briggs become the only two standing in the ring and Havok showed no fear by getting in Briggs face and pushing him back. Darby Allin re-enters the ring and helps Havok fend off Briggs, leading to Darby & Havok standing in solidarity in the ring. The ref makes his way to the ring and calls this a match!

Darby Allin & Jessicka Havok vs. Josh Briggs & Jimmy Jacobs

This is a surprisingly rough match as the rivalry between Jimmy / Darby / Havok have been building up for months. The match started with a huge brawl outside of the ring with Darby Allin really shining. When it looked like Jessicka was going to finish her business in the ring with Jimmy Jacobs who she had cornered, Josh Briggs gave her a headbut from behind allowing Jimmy Jacobs to go for the Contra Code & pin.

Winner: Jimmy Jacobs & Josh Briggs in 6:46

Post-Match: Jimmy offers his hand yet again offering Briggs his guidance, only for Briggs to walk away. As they recover, Havok & Darby hug it out with Havok leaving the ring yelling saying she isn’t done with Jimmy Jacobs.

WRSTLING Rules Match

WRSTLING (David Starr & Eddie Kingston) vs. Matt Sydal & Colt Cabana

This was a great middle of the card match that showed a bit more of the comedy elements of all men involved. Starr & Sydal showed some great one on one chemistry which makes you want to see more single matches between the two guys. Starr gets Sydal in a submission making him tap out as Eddie blocks Colt from entering the ring.

Winners: WRSTLING (David Starr & Eddie Kingston) in 13:08

Post-Match: Sarah Shockey comes out to interview David Starr who wanted the crowd to know how Eddie has become refocused. Eddie takes the mic and just goes off and cuts one of the greatest promo’s I’ve ever seen him do live while destroying the audience, hating on Chicago and more. Sarah asks him about ACH (who he had a fantastic Main Event with in Austin on 10/12) only for Eddie to explain that his “horrible un-good mother slapping him in the face” is the reason why he did not win. And if ACH wants another match, he isn’t getting a damn thing. Go out of your way to watch this as it shows why Eddie Kingston is the greatest on the mic today.

Special Challenge Non-Title Match

Trevor Lee vs. ACH

Many will be talking about this match as you have two of the best technical wrestlers on the scene today facing each other off as the feud between ACH and WRSTLING has been building for the latter half of the year. This is one to just go out of your way to see as the two men went to a time limit draw of 60 minutes. Trevor Lee who decided to say nothing on the microphone at the beginning of the match, as is his usual stick, decided to grab the mic mid-match and tell ACH to just quit like a bitch and give up after showing frustration for the match going on so long with no victorious competitor, only for ACH to come back with the mic taking all the energy he had to call him the true bitch and superkick him. As we neared the end of the match, it looks like ACH was going to score the pin only for Trevor Lee to counter his Midnight Star, leading to the bell being rang. Both men were left sprawled out with exhaustion. A really great classic of a match.

Winner: Time Limit Draw – 60 Minutes

Post-Match: As the crowd gave a standing ovation asking for 5 more minutes, ACH complies and asks for 5 more minutes and to make it interesting this time—put the AAW Heritage Championship on the line! “I have a lot more AAW left in me.” Eddie Kingston comes out in street clothes and beats down ACH even further, letting him know he’ll never get the fight he wants. Trevor joins in, only for DJZ to come to the rescue. DJZ grabs the mic and lets Trevor know that he may not be well enough to wrestle tonight, but at Last Call in Lasalle he received confirmation from AAW management that he will get his title shot to the Heritage Championship as he is the #1 contender.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman vs. Sami Callihan w/ JT Davidson

These two have been going back and forth in heated debates on social media. MJF grabs the mic before hand and tells the story of Talent over Tenure. Although Sami may be surrounding himself with people like Dave & Jake Crist, the Rascals & more, he believes that Sami does this because he is afraid of the next guy to ascend the mountain and push Sami off his ladder. Sami pulls in MJF for a piledriver in what seemed like the match would be over in seconds, only for MJF to kick out. The two brawl early on leading to a bloody MFJ for most of the match. MJF really showed he could hang with AAW’s best in this match, but was not able to survive one final piledriver on top of a chair. Sami wins via pinfall.

Winner: Sami Callihan in 19:41

The Besties In The World (Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett) vs. Jake Something & Curt Stallion w/ Quinn McKay

The feud between The Besties & Jake Something & Curt Stallion continue as they look for a win. Without Scarlett, Besties look to be more on the same page than in previous months. Early on Quinn McKay attempts to distract Mat Fitchett by teasing him on the ring apron, only for Davey Vega to get beat down further. As the match winds down, it looks like Fitchett has the match won, only for Quinn to attempt to distract him once again. He lets her know he will not fall for that twice, only to get rolled up by Curt Stallion for the loss.

Winners: Jake Something & Curt Stallion in 7:34

AAW Tag Team Championship Match

Myron Reed & AR Fox (c) vs. Rey Horus & Laredo Kid

Around this time, the crowd began to lose some steam due to the length of the show. These two teams had an athletic lucha style match that saw the team of “FIYAHFOX” Myron Reed & AR Fox able to retain their tag team championships.

Winners: Myron Reed & AR Fox in 15:23

MAIN EVENT

AAW Women’s Championship Match

Kimber Lee (c) vs. Kylie Rae

The build up for this has been great on social media. The AAW production team is hands down is some of the best in the industry. Kylie Rae has been on a winning streak since returning from her collar bone injury a few months back, getting her chance at Kimber Lee for the AAW Women’s Championship. Although she is all smiles, Kylie got serious quickly during the match as she goes for the gold. Kimber Lee pulls out her brass knuckles to attempt to knock out Kylie, only for Kylie to be able to get them off her and into her own hands. As Kylie stood there grappling with the idea of to use them or not, Kimber Lee asked her would she be proud of being that type of champion–the one that needs to cheat to win? Kylie began to get rid of the brass knuckles, only for Kimber Lee to attempt to jump her. Kylie counters and then swings around with the brass knuckles to the face of Kimber Lee, leaving her cold in the ring. Kylie gets Kimber Lee in a crossface allowing for her to tap in what was one of the loudest moments of the night as we witness the new AAW Women’s Champion.

Winner and NEW Champion: Kylie Rae in 11:38