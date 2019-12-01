wrestling / News
AAW Unstoppable Results: ACH In Six-Man Tag Match, Jessicka Havok vs. Kris Statlander
– AAW held their latest show Unstoppable on Saturday and featured an appearance by ACH, plus more. You can see the full results below per Wrestling Inc including a video of ACH cutting a promo after his match:
* Rory Storm defeated Reilly McGwire
* Ace Austin and Clayton Gainz defeated Travis Titan and Jake Landers
* Hakim Zane defeated Myron Reed
* Killer Kross defeated Josh Briggs
* Curt Stallion defeated Eddie Kingston
* Good Brother #3 defeated Nick Gage
* Josh Alexander (c) defeated Ace Romero (AAW Heavyweight Championship)
* Paco defeated Jake Something (c) (AAW Heritage Championship)
* ACH and Besties in the World defeated Sami Callihan, Trey Miguel, and Zachary Wentz
* Jessicka Havok (c) defeated Kris Statlander (AAW Women’s Championship)
“It’s us vs the machine, Indie wrestling vs the machine!” – @ACHisSuper #AAWUnstoppable | @AAWPro #aaw #aawpro pic.twitter.com/3iDcwWxNam
— Wrestling With Unicorns (@W_W_Unicorns) December 1, 2019
KING IS BACK#SUPER@AAWPro #AAWUnstoppable pic.twitter.com/InUcztYxYZ
— Basil Mahmud (@Beezzzzy) December 1, 2019
