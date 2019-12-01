AAW Unstoppable Results: ACH In Six-Man Tag Match, Jessicka Havok vs. Kris Statlander

– AAW held their latest show Unstoppable on Saturday and featured an appearance by ACH, plus more. You can see the full results below per Wrestling Inc including a video of ACH cutting a promo after his match:

* Rory Storm defeated Reilly McGwire

* Ace Austin and Clayton Gainz defeated Travis Titan and Jake Landers

* Hakim Zane defeated Myron Reed

* Killer Kross defeated Josh Briggs

* Curt Stallion defeated Eddie Kingston

* Good Brother #3 defeated Nick Gage

* Josh Alexander (c) defeated Ace Romero (AAW Heavyweight Championship)

* Paco defeated Jake Something (c) (AAW Heritage Championship)

* ACH and Besties in the World defeated Sami Callihan, Trey Miguel, and Zachary Wentz

* Jessicka Havok (c) defeated Kris Statlander (AAW Women’s Championship)