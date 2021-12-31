wrestling / News
AAW Unstoppable Results: Josh Alexander Defeats Ruby Soho
AAW held their event ‘Unstoppable’ last night at the Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago, Illinois, which aired on FITE TV. Here are results, via Wrestling-News.net:
* Scramble Match: Jake Something defeated Brayden Lee, Gringo Loco, Dante Leon, 1 Called Manders and Larry D
* Mixed Tag Team Match: Christi Jaynes & Ren Jones defeated Skye Blue & Storm Grayson
* Juice Robinson defeated Silas Young
* Fred Yehi vs. SCHAFF ended in a no contest.
* AAW Heritage Championship: Three-Way Elimination Match: Ace Austin (w/ Gia Miller) defeated Hakim Zane (c) (w/ Karam) and Myron Reed
* Davey Vega (w/ John E. Bravo & Hartenbower) defeated Alex Zayne
* Russ Jones (w/ Chuck Smooth) defeated Koda Jacobs
* AAW Tag Team Championship Match: Ace Perry & Alexander Hammerstone (c) defeated Frontman Jah-C & ACH
* Intergender Match: Josh Alexander defeated Ruby Soho
PURE POWER!@1called_manders with a top rope powerslam in the opening 6-man scramble! #AAWUnstoppable
Order on @FiteTV: https://t.co/g2IBQ5Lnetpic.twitter.com/78KqS7ilKf
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) December 31, 2021
Juice Robinson with a Killswitch on @lastrealmanROH at #AAWUnstoppable!
Order now on @FiteTV: https://t.co/g2IBQ5Lnetpic.twitter.com/wEj8XJJ0zp
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) December 31, 2021
The NEW AAW Heritage Champion @The_Ace_Austin should be celebrating after he and @MeanGiaMiller gained redemption over @HakimZane & @karampro_ at #AAWUnstoppable but a post match attack from @TheBadReed has put a damper on things.
Order on @FiteTV: https://t.co/g2IBQ5Lnet pic.twitter.com/M4zkIhZbsT
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) December 31, 2021
SHE’S HOME!!@realrubysoho has returned to AAW at #AAWUnstoppable 5 years to the day she left!
Welcome home, Ruby!
Order now on @FiteTV: https://t.co/g2IBQ5Lnetpic.twitter.com/dXgy5S80SV
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) December 31, 2021
