AAW Unstoppable Results: Josh Alexander Defeats Ruby Soho

December 31, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AAW Unstoppable

AAW held their event ‘Unstoppable’ last night at the Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago, Illinois, which aired on FITE TV. Here are results, via Wrestling-News.net:

* Scramble Match: Jake Something defeated Brayden Lee, Gringo Loco, Dante Leon, 1 Called Manders and Larry D
* Mixed Tag Team Match: Christi Jaynes & Ren Jones defeated Skye Blue & Storm Grayson
* Juice Robinson defeated Silas Young
* Fred Yehi vs. SCHAFF ended in a no contest.
* AAW Heritage Championship: Three-Way Elimination Match: Ace Austin (w/ Gia Miller) defeated Hakim Zane (c) (w/ Karam) and Myron Reed
* Davey Vega (w/ John E. Bravo & Hartenbower) defeated Alex Zayne
* Russ Jones (w/ Chuck Smooth) defeated Koda Jacobs
* AAW Tag Team Championship Match: Ace Perry & Alexander Hammerstone (c) defeated Frontman Jah-C & ACH
* Intergender Match: Josh Alexander defeated Ruby Soho

