AAW Unstoppable Results: Josh Alexander Defeats Ruby Soho

AAW held their event ‘Unstoppable’ last night at the Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago, Illinois, which aired on FITE TV. Here are results, via Wrestling-News.net:

* Scramble Match: Jake Something defeated Brayden Lee, Gringo Loco, Dante Leon, 1 Called Manders and Larry D

* Mixed Tag Team Match: Christi Jaynes & Ren Jones defeated Skye Blue & Storm Grayson

* Juice Robinson defeated Silas Young

* Fred Yehi vs. SCHAFF ended in a no contest.

* AAW Heritage Championship: Three-Way Elimination Match: Ace Austin (w/ Gia Miller) defeated Hakim Zane (c) (w/ Karam) and Myron Reed

* Davey Vega (w/ John E. Bravo & Hartenbower) defeated Alex Zayne

* Russ Jones (w/ Chuck Smooth) defeated Koda Jacobs

* AAW Tag Team Championship Match: Ace Perry & Alexander Hammerstone (c) defeated Frontman Jah-C & ACH

* Intergender Match: Josh Alexander defeated Ruby Soho

The NEW AAW Heritage Champion @The_Ace_Austin should be celebrating after he and @MeanGiaMiller gained redemption over @HakimZane & @karampro_ at #AAWUnstoppable but a post match attack from @TheBadReed has put a damper on things. Order on @FiteTV: https://t.co/g2IBQ5Lnet pic.twitter.com/M4zkIhZbsT — AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) December 31, 2021