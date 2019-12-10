wrestling / News

AAW Announces Windy City Classic XV to Stream on FITE.TV

December 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AAW The Windy City Classic XV

– AAW Pro has announced that the promotion will be debuting on FITE.TV with the upcoming streaming PPV broadcast of The Windy City Classic XV. The event will be available on FITE for $12.99 on Dec. 28. You can check out the announcement below.

