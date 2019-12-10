wrestling / News
AAW Announces Windy City Classic XV to Stream on FITE.TV
December 10, 2019 | Posted by
– AAW Pro has announced that the promotion will be debuting on FITE.TV with the upcoming streaming PPV broadcast of The Windy City Classic XV. The event will be available on FITE for $12.99 on Dec. 28. You can check out the announcement below.
BREAKING NEWS!!!
AAW debuts on @FiteTV PPV with The Windy City Classic XV on 12/28/19.
$12.99
Order here: https://t.co/ISw5zDDfuB pic.twitter.com/kDa94F4pex
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) December 10, 2019
