Abadon Reportedly Suffers Serious Injury At AEW Tapings
Abadon ended up seriously injured during Thursday night’s AEW tapings, according to a new report. F4WOnline reports that Abadon was facing Tay Conti when she suffered an injury that required that she be hospitalized.
Details on the injury are not yet known, beyond the fact that it was serious and that she is expected to make a full recovery. Abadon made her AEW Dynamite debut in June with a win over Anna Jay. She had previously competed on AEW Dark in March.
