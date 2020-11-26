wrestling / News

AEW News: Abadon Returns And Goes After Hikaru Shida, Best Friends Crash Miro & Kip Sabian Segment

November 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Abadon

Abadon made her return to AEW TV at Dynamite and has immediately set her sights on the AEW Women’s Champion. On tonight’s episode, Abadon made her first appearance since suffering a throat injury in a match last month being taped for TV.

Following Hikaru Shida’s win over Anna Jay, Abadon came out and spooked Shida, then picked up the AEW Women’s Title and marked it.

– Best Friends and Orange Cassidy crashed Kip Sabian and Miro’s planned segment titled “Miro & Kip’s Video Game Extravaganza” on tonight’s episode, and you can see a clip of that below:

