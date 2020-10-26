Abadon vs. Tay Conti Pulled From This Week’s Dynamite

As we previously noted, Abadon suffered a throat injury during her match with Tay Conti at the AEW Dynamite taping last Thursday. The Living Dead Girl took a shot to the throat that left her unable to breathe and she was rushed to the hospital.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was revealed that the Abadon vs. Tay Conti match has been pulled from this week’s episode of Dynamite. Another match has been filmed and will air in its place. The match will likely involve Shawn Spears.

It’s unknown if the match’s removal or what happened to Abadon will be mentioned on commentary. It previously noted that Abadon is doing better and is expected to make a full recovery.