wrestling / News
Abadon vs. Tay Conti Pulled From This Week’s Dynamite
October 26, 2020 | Posted by
As we previously noted, Abadon suffered a throat injury during her match with Tay Conti at the AEW Dynamite taping last Thursday. The Living Dead Girl took a shot to the throat that left her unable to breathe and she was rushed to the hospital.
During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was revealed that the Abadon vs. Tay Conti match has been pulled from this week’s episode of Dynamite. Another match has been filmed and will air in its place. The match will likely involve Shawn Spears.
It’s unknown if the match’s removal or what happened to Abadon will be mentioned on commentary. It previously noted that Abadon is doing better and is expected to make a full recovery.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Direction for Roman Reigns & Jey Uso Storyline Following HIAC (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Jim Ross On Never Buying Into Rikishi As Person Who Ran Over Steve Austin, Triple H Coming Into His Own In 2000
- Update on Why Kylie Rae Missed Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory
- Lance Storm Says Mercedes Martinez Must Feel She Dodged A Bullet After Being Removed From Retribution