wrestling / News
Note On Abandoned Creative Plans For Ricky Starks In AEW
May 31, 2024 | Posted by
Ricky Starks has not been seen on AEW television since March, when he had an injury scare during a match with Top Flight. He later ended up being okay and has since said that he is not injured and doesn’t know why he’s not on TV.
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there were plans at one point to bring Starks back to TV and turn him babyface. The story would have been for Big Bill to turn on Starks, starting a feud between the two. Instead, the team split offscreen and Bill is now working with Chris Jericho.
It was reportedly Starks’ decision not to move forward with the babyface turn.
More Trending Stories
- US Government Now ‘Interested Party’ In Janel Grant Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon & WWE
- Backstage Notes on Casino Gauntlet Match on AEW Dynamite, Lio Rush’s Appearance
- Mark Henry on How Respected The Undertaker Was Backstage by Vince McMahon
- Jordynne Grace Details When She Learned About Returning To WWE For NXT Appearance