WWE News: Abby the Witch Appears On Smackdown, Lineups For NXT and NXT UK, Highlights From Smackdown and 205 Live

– Firefly Funhouse character Abby the Witch made a surprise appearance during last night’s episode of Smackdown, showing up during a backstage segment in the background. This isn’t her first appearance on the main show, as she appeared on RAW last week. The other Funhouse characters have also showed up in the background of segments, including Mercy The Buzzard, Ramblin’ Rabbit and Huskus The Pig.

– This week’s NXT UK features the following matches:

*Piper Niven versus Rhea Ripley

*Mustache Mountain versus Grizzled Young Veterans for the NXT UK Tag Team Titles.

– Here’s the lineup for this week’s NXT:

*Aaliyah versus Mia Yim

*Isaiah “Swerve” Scott (formerly known as Shane Strickland) versus Cameron Grimes (formerly known as Trevor Lee) in a First-Round Breakout Tournament match

*Roderick Strong versus Tyler Breeze.

– WWE has released the following highlight videos from Smackdown and 205 Live last night: