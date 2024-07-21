ABC Regain TNA World Tag Team Titles At Slammiversary

The TNA World Tag Team titles changed hands at Slammiversary tonight as ABC defeated The System to regain the belts. The match after Alisha Edwards tried to interfere but was taken out. Chris Bey and Ace Austin took advantage of the ensuing chaos and defeated Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards to win.

This is the third reign for Austin and Bey. It ends the first reign of the System at 134 days, after they won the belts at Sacrifice on March 8.