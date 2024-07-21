wrestling / News
ABC Regain TNA World Tag Team Titles At Slammiversary
The TNA World Tag Team titles changed hands at Slammiversary tonight as ABC defeated The System to regain the belts. The match after Alisha Edwards tried to interfere but was taken out. Chris Bey and Ace Austin took advantage of the ensuing chaos and defeated Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards to win.
This is the third reign for Austin and Bey. It ends the first reign of the System at 134 days, after they won the belts at Sacrifice on March 8.
The ABC looks to capture the TNA World Tag Team Championships for the 3rd time RIGHT NOW in Montreal! @The_Ace_Austin @DashingChrisBey
WATCH #TNASlammiversary NOW on TNA+: https://t.co/7qa29ykLbb pic.twitter.com/oFlMcNylCv
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 21, 2024
Another Hart Attack! @DashingChrisBey @The_Ace_Austin
WATCH #TNASlammiversary NOW on TNA+: https://t.co/7qa29ykLbb pic.twitter.com/GwQWlGvi4l
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 21, 2024
Sweet Dive @DashingChrisBey! @The_Ace_Austin
WATCH #TNASlammiversary NOW on TNA+: https://t.co/7qa29ykLbb pic.twitter.com/2jZi4O60Q0
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 21, 2024
.@TheEddieEdwards and @Myers_Wrestling are annihilating @The_Ace_Austin!
WATCH #TNASlammiversary NOW on TNA+: https://t.co/7qa29ykLbb pic.twitter.com/94AASKYZAq
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 21, 2024
In comes the Ultimate Finesser! @DashingChrisBey
WATCH #TNASlammiversary NOW on TNA+: https://t.co/7qa29ykLbb pic.twitter.com/fGtubdXwQB
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 21, 2024
.@The_Ace_Austin SOARS to Glory!
WATCH #TNASlammiversary NOW on TNA+: https://t.co/7qa29ykLbb pic.twitter.com/Fkj4JXUC6k
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 21, 2024
.@DashingChrisBey eats a BRUTAL Spear from @Myers_Wrestling!
WATCH #TNASlammiversary NOW on TNA+: https://t.co/7qa29ykLbb pic.twitter.com/84aYeolM7E
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 21, 2024
#ANDNEW TNA World Tag Team Champions@The_Ace_Austin & @DashingChrisBey
WATCH #TNASlammiversary NOW on TNA+: https://t.co/7qa29ykLbb pic.twitter.com/zoCbfPhXWj
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 21, 2024
