– Abraham Washington recently spoke to Wrestling Inc about auditioning for Vince McMahon and more. Highlights are below.

On Being Fired: “In my mind, I’ve always wanted to wrestle. But in this industry, if you’re given an opportunity then you go with the opportunity… I was hoping that position would lead to something in the ring. On the house shows we were doing things but I never got into the ring and worked a match. At FCW all we did was train in the ring so I felt a little incomplete. I didn’t mind being a manager but when I’m watching the guys in the ring, I wanna wrestle too. But you take what you’re given and try to make the best out of a situation and that’s what I tried to do. Unfortunately, I got a little too creative and took liberties on the mic. It backfired and I shot myself in the foot and here we are today.”

On Auditioning For Vince McMahon: “That first episode was pretty rough. I think I had the Bella Twins on there. First of all, when I was in FCW I was doing a presidential gimmick and that’s where the Abraham Washington name came from. I was told that I was gonna be cutting a promo, but I had to cut a promo for Vince McMahon. Come to find out, it was not only for Vince but for the entire room full of writers and producers. So, I had to come up with something that would blow them away.”

On The Abraham Washington Show: “Following behind those greats that have had talk shows, I just wanted to do my best. The thing in my opinion that saved the show was Tony Atlas. Tony was great – nothing but positive things to say about Tony. I was fortunate and blessed to be able to work with him. Just being there in general and doing what I love to do. Being around the environment was great,” Washington said before recalling Atlas’ infamous, hearty laugh. “That laugh saved me until at least the end of ECW.”

On Feedback From Vince: “Vince is a serious dude. I don’t think everybody knows how to approach him but he’s very personable. But at the same time, that’s the boss. Before The Abraham Washington Show, he would come out and tell me how he wanted it to be. ‘Yes sir. Yes sir.’ Definitely a genius and it was great to be able to work with him after watching WWF as a kid and his commentary. He’s a plethora of knowledge.”

On His Run: “Abraham Washington had run its course and it was time for something new. Reinvention is always good for someone’s persona. Just like Constantine, the Roman Emperor, he saw the sign of the Christ in the sky and he had a revelation. It set him on a new path and that’s what happened with me. I had a revelation in the sky and now I’m on another path. He’s a Reverend so he has to be a good guy. But like all Reverends, or people in general, we’ve sinned and we always seek to do better. Maybe he’s a tweener and can go either way, but I’m striving for the best. Currently I’m located in Ft. Lauderdale and have been working out with Coastal Championship Wrestling. I’ve worked through a few personas but I feel this is the one I want to invest my energy into,” Washington said before noting he’s preparing for a competition. “After that, who knows? I would love the opportunity to get back on TV. AEW’s doing great things. WWE, we shall see. I don’t know – the door’s open, at least on my end. I would love to get back out there and get in the ring this time and show the world what I can do.