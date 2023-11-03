wrestling / News
Absent Wrestler Set To Return To WWE TV Next Week (SPOILERS)
November 3, 2023 | Posted by
It was reported earlier today that one wrestler that had been away from WWE could return at Crown Jewel tomorrow. Now it seems another will be back next week. PWInsider reports that AJ Styles is scheduled for next week’s Smackdown taping on November 10 in Columbus, OH. He will then appear regularly.
Styles has been out of action since September, when he was written out of WWE storylines due to an attack from the Bloodline.
