Absent WWE Star Expected To Make Return Soon (POSSIBLE SPOILER)

A new report from Wrestlevotes suggests that Robert Roode will make his return to WWE TV within the next week or two, possibly as soon as tonight’s episode. It was noted earlier this year that Roode was absent from WWE TV due to travel restrictions as a result of COVID-19.

