Abyss Discusses Who He Credits For Impact’s Turnaround, Talks Getting More Talent Under Contract

– Abyss spoke with WrestleZone Radio for a new interview discussing Impact Wrestling’s turnaround and more. Audio and highlights are below:

On who he credits for turning Impact’s momentum around: “I’ll credit Scott D’Amore, Sonjay Dutt and Don Callis. They have really hunkered down and you can see it in the production, you can see it in our commitment to moving the show around and you can see it in the talent. Those guys really, really, really hunkered down and I think that our roster right now is as strong as any roster in the world. Guys like Pentagon, Fenix, Sami Callihan, Austin Aries, Moose and Eddie Edwards. I think our roster has really started to take shape in 2018 and I think it’s really starting to come together as a top notch roster. The women as well with Tessa, Su Yung and Allie. We’ve got them in good places.”

On Impact getting more contract under talent: “I think it’s a big positive sign that the company is committed to the future and the talent that is on board. I think the talent is starting to see that as well and it’s starting to trickle down to the fans. Our fan base is starting to see that Anthem Sports & Entertainment and Ed Nordholm are committed to this. You can see it in the product and in the passion that people are moving forward with. Yes, it’s an exciting time and I think the company is in great hands and in a great position to make a strong run through 2018 and into next year.”

On if he’s spoken with former Impact management about the brand’s revival: “No. I still speak with those guys once and awhile. Jeff [Jarrett] and I go way, way back. Once in awhile I’ll text with him, I just saw him out on the road a couple weeks ago and we had a great talk. Nothing on a regular basis, I don’t talk to him and Dixie. Maybe we’ll message once in awhile but that’s it.”