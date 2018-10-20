Abyss Discusses How Honored He Was to Work a Match Against Mick Foley at Bound for Glory 2009, Addresses Using a Real Taser for the Match

– Impact Wrestling released a new My Best 5: Abyss video, featuring Abyss discussing getting to work with Mick Foley in their Monster’s Ball match at Bound for Glory 2009. Below are the video and some highlights.

Abyss on how honored he was to work against Mick Foley: “I was so excited and so honored when Vince Russo told me that we were going to do it at Bound For Glory. To work with Mick, it was a bucket lister. He’s the originator, and to me the most standout original hardcore wrestler, and somebody that I truly respected coming up and looked up to. I truly looked at him as an example of what I wanted to become, and what I wanted to do, and the professionalism I wanted to show. Mick is one of the most soft-spoken, intelligent people you will ever meet, and you get him in the ring and he’s a savage. That was something that was a really cool dynamic, because I’m a lot the same way, and that was a bucket list moment for me. I remember we sat in the hotel room the night before, and we put some stuff together in our heads, and kind of where we wanted to go. And I was doing a lot more listening than talking out of respect for Mick, and listening to the ideas that he saw in the match.”

Abyss on falling off the scaffolding: “I remember when we climbed the scaffolding, we literally climbed the scaffolding over the entranceway, fifteen, almost twenty feet above the ring, and I ended up falling off of it. We went through the stage, we came up through the ramp, we busted through the ramp. He tasered me at the end of the match, that’s in there as well. That was a real Taser. It hurt. That was the first and last time I’ll ever be doing that.

Abyss on wanting to make the match feel real: “We wanted the realism of it, and it’s not going to kill you. So whatever doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, right? And I think that’s kind of how we looked at it that day. Probably should’ve used the theatrical one, but nah. Let’s use the real thing.”