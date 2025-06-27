Abyss Recalls Relationship With Sabu, Facing Him In First TNA Barbed Wire Massacre

Abyss recently looked back his friendship with Sabu and talked about competing against in in the first-ever TNA Barbed Wire Massacre match. Sabu passed away in May and during a conversation with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, Abyss spoke about his relationship with the ECW legend.

“Fun and great memories with Sabu,” Abyss said. “We got close and we were friends. Him passing away really hit me. He was a great man. He loved this business and gave everything he had to this business. The Barbed Wire Massacre, the very first match he and I had, that was groundbreaking.”

He continued, “To see that on live TV in North America, I believe it was the first time live in North America, a no ropes barbed wire match. We went out there and massacred each other. I was bleeding, I was cut, I was banged up and could barely walk after it, but I had never been more happy in my life. He and I shared the ring a lot and did a lot of matches together. I am extremely proud of all that. Those were great memories.”

Abyss is now working behind the scenes as a producer for WWE.