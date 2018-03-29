Abyss Says Brian Cage Could Become Something ‘Really Special,’ Talks Working as an Agent for Impact

– Abyss spoke with the Orlando Sentinel for a new interview promoting the upcoming Impact TV tapings. Highlights are below:

On his work as an agent for Impact: “I’ve done this in the past, going back to 2008 when Jeff [Jarrett] was still in charge. I was a road agent off and on and just grew into it…I’m no spring chicken. I’ve been doing this for 23 years, but I’ve gotten so passionate about this. There is such an intrinsic reward in helping a guy grow his career and move forward – it feels just as good as going to the ring and having a great match myself.”

On helping Impact find the next big star: “I’ve always learned from my mistakes. With my experience, I can bring the knowledge of what worked and especially what didn’t. That, more than anything, helps me polish up these [wrestlers] and make them shine. We want to find the next AJ Styles, the next Samoa Joe, the next EC3. They’re out there, but development is the word right now.”

On Brian Cage: “Cage is impressive in so many different ways. There’s never been a guy his size who can do the stuff he can do. That raw talent, if he can be smart along the way, he could develop into something really special.”

On his Joseph Park character: “I worked 16 years with a mask as a hardcore monster. I filled a lot of bucket-list items as Abyss – working with AJ Styles, Hulk Hogan, Mick Foley – but it was great to get outside the box and show my range, that I was more than that. It was scary at first, but Joseph Park will always have a special place in my heart.”