Abyss Teases Possible Return of Joseph Park to WWE TV

Back in 2020, Joseph Park made his first appearance on WWE television as his personal analytics expert. In an interview with Fightful, he reflected on the Smackdown appearance and hinted that Park could always return to television at some point. As previously noted, ‘The Monster’ Abyss is unlikely to wrestle again as Chris Park considers himself retired.

He said: “It was great. It was phenomenal. During the pandemic, it was a lot of fun. Joseph Park, he could come out of retirement anytime. He’s chomping at the bit to get back on TV.”